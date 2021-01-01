WiSA Member Foxconn Demos Sharp 120-Inch 8K TV with WiSA SoundSend and Wireless Audio Speaker System at Appliance & Electronics World Expo

Foxconn will demo its new, huge 120-inch 8K TV connected to the award-winning WiSA SoundSend and Platin Monaco 5.1 speaker system at this week’s industry event in Shanghai

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WiSA® LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced that Association member Foxconn will showcase WiSA technology in the form of the award-winning WiSA SoundSend and 5.1 WiSA Certified speaker system around its big, bold and beautiful 120-inch 8K TV at the Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE) in Shanghai, China, March 23-25.





The Foxconn booth at AWE will highlight immersive home entertainment audio and video experiences that are possible when a breathtakingly large and stunning screen is combined with a Tuned by THX™ 5.1 audio system that can be set up in minutes. The Sharp-branded 8K TV utilizes ARC/eARC and CEC to connect and communicate perfectly with the WiSA SoundSend, while mobile applications for iOS and Android make advanced tuning a simple process.

“We are thrilled to partner with Foxconn and Sharp at AWE to show what is possible when stunning, large-scale video and immersive audio are combined,” stated Tony Ostrom, WiSA President. “As TVs get bigger and more capable of accessing stunning, highly-produced content, we strive to enable the home entertainment experience to include amazing audio that is both easy to use and readily available. This combined demo at AWE is a great example of that goal being achieved.”

AWE is Asia’s largest consumer electronics show and offers top-tier products, technology exchange platforms, and CE brands from around the world. After being put on hold in 2020 due to the pandemic, this year’s expo will adhere to health and safety regulations to ensure a successful event.

For more information on the Association and its WiSA Ready and WiSA Certified products, visit www.wisaassociation.org.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA®, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified™ components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information about Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified™ speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

