WekaIO Recognized as One of CRN’s Top 100 Storage Solutions for 2021

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WekaIO™ (Weka), the fastest-growing data platform for artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), life sciences research, and high-performance data analytics (HPDA), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Weka to its second annual Storage 100 list in the software-defined segment for the second year in a row. The Storage 100 list recognizes industry-leading storage vendors that provide transformative products and services.

Businesses are creating and consuming more data than ever before. With growing trends such as cloud computing, AI/ML, and the Internet of Things (IoT) driving the creation of more and more data, the need for technology on which to build versatile and durable storage solutions will continue to increase.

Chosen by a panel of respected CRN editors, the companies included in the 2021 Storage 100 list were selected for their perseverance in pushing the boundaries of innovation through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships. The list itself is a valuable resource for solution providers looking to find vendors that can support them in a complex storage market with industry-leading storage offerings in areas such as software-defined storage, data protection, data management, and storage components.

Delivered as a broad solution for many use cases through the Weka Innovation Network™ (WIN), Weka’s Limitless Data Platform™, built on the Weka File System (WekaFS™), is a storage solution with no equal, helping accelerate business outcomes and facilitate an agile and future-ready datacenter. WekaFS is a software-defined storage architecture that delivers the industry’s best performance and efficiencies by leveraging the latest technologies in storage such as NVMe, high-speed networking technologies, compute acceleration technologies like GPUs, and hybrid cloud.

“We are happy to have been named to the CRN Storage 100 list two years in a row for our efforts in delivering the simplicity, speed and scale that organizations need,” said Charla Bunton-Johnson, Channel Chief and Global Director of Partner Sales, Development, and Marketing at WekaIO. “CRN has honored Weka with various awards, with inclusion on prominent lists, and by highlighting the company’s technology and the people who bring it to market. With both a superior product and a successful WIN global partner program in place, Weka is improving the storage infrastructures of those companies that need a better approach to meeting the needs of their modern workloads.”

“The 2021 CRN Storage 100 list recognizes the leading vendors that are delivering transformative advancements in storage technology and bringing the building blocks of modern solutions to solution providers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to acknowledge the vendors featured in this year’s Storage 100 list and congratulate them for their investments in R&D, engineering, and innovation.”

Supporting Quotes

“While those in business positions, like CDOs and data scientists, often recognize that they need a new approach to data storage, there often needs to be a more compelling reason for the IT department to agree to move away from their established vendors providing legacy equipment,” said Patrick O’Dell, Managing Partner, CPP Associates. “By continuing to be honored by respected trade publications like CRN, Weka and its Limitless Data Platform has become a solution that both IT and the data experts can agree on.”

“We’ve been very pleased with having Weka as part of our product portfolio because of its excellence in technical achievement and for their commitment to their customers and channel partners,” said Steve Lankard, Vice President of Infrastructure Solutions at CBTS. “Having a solution that improves the infrastructure of our clients with scale, performance, and cost-efficiency that they need makes them an ideal partner that opens doors and leads to increased sales.”

“Congratulations to Weka for their continued recognition by CRN and their inclusion on the publication’s Storage 100 List,” said Jake Pomplun, Chief Revenue Officer at Equus Compute Solutions. “We have confidence that when we implement Weka to simplify our customer’s HPC, AI, and ML infrastructure, accelerate their applications, and scale their capacity in line with the demands of their business Weka’s Limitless Data Platform can deliver on those promises.”

The CRN® Storage 100 list will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.crn.com/storage100.

