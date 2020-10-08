Warner Bros. Games Announces Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Expanded Version of Critically Acclaimed Videogame Adds Kombat Pack 2 Featuring New Playable Fighters – Mileena, Rain and Rambo

Free Upgrades to PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S Available for Mortal Kombat 11 Owners on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Warner Bros. Games today announced Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, a new expanded version of Mortal Kombat 11, the fastest selling title in franchise history with more than 8 million units sold globally to date. The game was also named Fighting Game of the Year at the 23rd D.I.C.E. Awards by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences and Best Fighting Game of 2019 by IGN. Developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate offers the definitive Mortal Kombat 11 experience with the addition of Kombat Pack 2 featuring new playable fighters Mileena, Rain and Rambo, along with the previously released Mortal Kombat 11 main game, Kombat Pack 1 and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is scheduled to release globally beginning Nov. 17 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch™, PC and Stadia. Additionally, Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate owners and new buyers on PS4™ or Xbox One consoles can access free upgrades to the PS5™ or Xbox Series X|S versions of their game, delivering 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and more, available in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate launch.

To view and share the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate | Kombat Pack 2 Official Reveal Trailer, visit: http://go.wbgames.com/MK11Ultimate-KP2-RevealTrailer

To download the latest Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2 assets, visit: http://go.wbgames.com/MK11Ultimate-KP2-Reveal-Press-Kit

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate includes the following content and enhancements:

Definitive Mortal Kombat 11 Experience – Two critically acclaimed story campaigns taking players on a time-bending adventure that continues the epic Mortal Kombat saga, along with the full roster of 37 playable characters.

– Two critically acclaimed story campaigns taking players on a time-bending adventure that continues the epic saga, along with the full roster of 37 playable characters. Kombat Pack 2 – Newly added fighters Mileena , the hybrid Edenian and Tarkatan clone of Kitana; Rain , the royal Edenian demigod; and Rambo , the iconic Special Forces soldier featuring the voice and likeness of actor Sylvester Stallone.

– Newly added fighters , the hybrid Edenian and Tarkatan clone of Kitana; , the royal Edenian demigod; and , the iconic Special Forces soldier featuring the voice and likeness of actor Sylvester Stallone. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion – Franchise-first story expansion, three playable characters (Fujin, Sheeva, RoboCop) and 10 additional character skins.

– Franchise-first story expansion, three playable characters (Fujin, Sheeva, RoboCop) and 10 additional character skins. Kombat Pack 1 – Six playable characters (Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, The Joker, Terminator T-800, Spawn) and 25 additional character skins.

– Six playable characters (Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, The Joker, Terminator T-800, Spawn) and 25 additional character skins. Mortal Kombat 11 – Packed to the brim with multiple features and modes for all players including Story, Custom Character Variation System, Stage Fatalities, Friendships, Online, Towers of Time, Tutorial, Krypt, Kombat League and the signature roster of returning and franchise-first fighters, all equipped with unique Fatalities that display devastatingly brutal cinematic visuals.

– Packed to the brim with multiple features and modes for all players including Story, Custom Character Variation System, Stage Fatalities, Friendships, Online, Towers of Time, Tutorial, Krypt, Kombat League and the signature roster of returning and franchise-first fighters, all equipped with unique Fatalities that display devastatingly brutal cinematic visuals. PS5 Upgrade Available – Delivering 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and cross-generation console compatibility for select modes. Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate owners and new buyers on PS4 and PS4 Pro can also access a free upgrade to the PS5 version of their game, available in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate launch.

– Delivering 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and cross-generation console compatibility for select modes. and owners and new buyers on PS4 and PS4 Pro can also access a free upgrade to the PS5 version of their game, available in conjunction with the launch. Xbox Series X|S Smart Delivery Enabled – Providing 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and cross-generation console compatibility for select modes. Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate owners and new buyers on Xbox One consoles can also access a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S version of their game, available in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate launch.

– Providing 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and cross-generation console compatibility for select modes. and owners and new buyers on Xbox One consoles can also access a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S version of their game, available in conjunction with the launch. Krossplay Support – Allowing PS5, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One players to fight against other players on opposite platforms in select modes.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate preorders will be available beginning Oct. 15 for $59.99 (SRP), providing immediate access to Mortal Kombat 11, Kombat Pack 1 and the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion upon purchase.

Players who already own Mortal Kombat 11 can upgrade their experience by preordering Kombat Pack 2 beginning Oct. 15 for $14.99 (SRP). Current owners can also purchase Kombat Pack 1 for $19.99 (SRP) or the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion for $39.99 (SRP).

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2 preorders will receive the Time Warriors Skin Pack at launch featuring three new character skin variants, including “Dark Web” Noob Saibot, “HCF” (Halt and Catch Fire) Liu Kang and “Blood Moon” Skarlet.

Please note, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate on PS5, PS4 and PS4 Pro will be available digitally beginning Nov. 17. The PS4 and PS4 Pro physical version in the Americas* will be available in January.

Additionally, the Nintendo Switch version in the Americas will be available digitally only, while the PC and Stadia versions will be available digitally only worldwide – both releasing on Nov. 17.

To learn more about Mortal Kombat 11, the latest installment in the iconic Mortal Kombat franchise, visit MortalKombat.com or join the community conversation on Twitter (@MortalKombat), YouTube (Mortal Kombat), Twitch (NetherRealm), Instagram (@MortalKombat), Facebook (MortalKombat) and Discord (MortalKombat).

All official assets can be found on the Warner Bros. Games press site. To access, please visit the following link and click the “Register Now” button: http://www.warnerbrosgames-press.com/.

*Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 and PS4 Pro physical version will not be available in Brazil.

About Warner Bros. Games

Warner Bros. Games, a division of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles. Additional information about Warner Bros. Games can be found at www.warnerbrosgames.com.

About NetherRealm Studios

NetherRealm Studios is a leader in the development of interactive entertainment, and the creator of the billion-dollar Mortal Kombat franchise. Mortal Kombat has spawned two theatrical films, multiple television series, and has sold over 42 million games to date. Located in Chicago, Illinois, the award-winning NetherRealm team has been working and creating games together since 1992. Additional information about NetherRealm Studios can be found at www.netherrealm.com.

Mortal Kombat 11© 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Developed by NetherRealm. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Mortal Kombat, the dragon logo, NetherRealm Studios, NetherRealm logo and all related characters and elements are trademarks of and © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

WARNER BROS. GAMES LOGO, WB SHIELD: ™ & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

(s20)

The JOKER and all related characters and elements are trademarks of DC Comics © 2020.

FIRST BLOOD™ & © 1982 STUDIOCANAL S.A.S. RAMBO: FIRST BLOOD PART II™ & © 1985 STUDIOCANAL S.A.S. RAMBO III™ & © 1988 STUDIOCANAL S.A.S. All rights reserved. RAMBO ® is a Registered Trademark owned by STUDIOCANAL S.A.S.

©2020 Skydance Productions, LLC. Terminator® Dark FateTM is a trademark of STUDIOCANAL S.A. All rights reserved.

Spawn, its logo and its symbol are registered trademarks ©2020 Todd McFarlane Productions, Inc. All other related characters are TM and ©2020 Todd McFarlane Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

RoboCop and RoboCop 2 © Orion. “RoboCop” character and all RoboCop related trademarks, logos and materials TM Orion & © 2020 MGM.

*** These videos/trailers may only be displayed if it is behind an age-gate that: (1) is age-neutral (i.e., requires the user to input their date of birth or select it from a drop-down bar); (2) employs reasonable technical measures to keep underage users from re-entering their age after initially being denied access; and (3) does not display any ESRB rating information on the trailer player or the age-gate itself. Failure to implement these requirements may jeopardize your ability to obtain material of this nature from us in the future. ***

Contacts

Kehau Rodenhurst



Warner Bros. Games



Kehau.Rodenhurst@warnerbros.com

Eric Levine



Warner Bros. Games



Eric.Levine@warnerbros.com