University of Sydney Selects Medallia as Experience Management Platform

2 hours ago

SAN FRANCISCO & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that University of Sydney has selected Medallia as its experience management platform of choice.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

© 2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

PR Contact:
Valerie Beaudett

press@medallia.com
+1 (650) 400-7833

IR Contact:
Carolyn Bass

ir@medallia.com

