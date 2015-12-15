Universal Electronics Inc. to Host First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on May 6

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 6, 2021 to discuss its first quarter 2021 earnings results. Management will provide a financial and business update as well as answer questions.

To access the call in the U.S. please dial 877-843-0414, and for international calls dial 315-625-3071 approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference. The conference ID is 9779890. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the investor section of the UEI website where it will be available for replay for one year.

In addition, a replay will be available via telephone for two business days beginning two hours after the call. To listen to the replay please dial 855-859-2056 in the U.S. or 404-537-3406 if calling from outside the U.S. The access code is 9779890.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices. We design, develop, manufacture, ship and support control and sensor technology solutions and a broad line of universal control systems, audio video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products. Our products and solutions are used by the world’s leading brands in the video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control and home appliance markets. For more information, visit www.uei.com.

