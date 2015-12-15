Transition Networks Receives Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Approval

Managed Hardened Gigabit Ethernet PoE+ and PoE++ Switches Approved for Sale and Installation in Florida Transportation System Projects

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transition Networks, a leading provider of IoT and edge connectivity solutions, today announced its Managed Hardened Gigabit Ethernet Power over Ethernet + (PoE+) and PoE++ switches have been approved by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for sale and installation within the state for use in transportation system projects. This approval also permits all other Florida state and local government agencies to use Transition Networks managed ethernet switch products within their networks.

In Florida, any vendor that wants to sell or install a transportation device within the state must follow the Florida DOT extensive approval process. Certification ensures the state can maintain safe and efficient transportation systems on its streets and highways.

To achieve approval, a vendor must undergo an evaluation of their internal quality system based on the ISO 9001 standard, which is followed by a product evaluation. Successful applicants have their product listed on the Florida DOT Approved Product List (APL).

As part of the product evaluation, the Transition Networks switches must comply with several requirements. This includes deploying strong three-factor authentication, secure file transfer protocols (SFTP), robust Internet Group Management Protocol (IGMP) and multicast for powering over Ethernet (PoE) various high-speed real-time video streaming applications and devices. Other criteria the switches passed included the ability to provide 99.999% error-free operation and meet the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) TS2 standard for traffic control assemblies to ensure high network reliability. Transition Networks also submitted detailed manufacturing and quality control facility documentation to confirm compliance with the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

“ This approval by the Florida Department of Transportation is another proof point of the strong capabilities of our PoE+ and PoE++ switches in providing the connectivity and power necessary for helping states implement new intelligent transportation systems and smart city initiatives,” said Glenn Buck, Manager of Solution Engineering, Transition Networks. “ We are pleased to be listed on the Florida DOT Approved Product List and look forward to providing key solutions that further their transit goals.”

Transition Networks switches that have achieved listing on the Florida DOT APL include:

4-Port Managed Hardened Gigabit Ethernet PoE+ Switch (SISPM1040-362-LRT): Provides (4) 10/100/1000Base-T PoE+ ports with (2) 10/100/1000Base-T RJ-45 + (2) 100/1000Base-X SFP slots. The switch can supply up to 30 Watts per port on all (4) PoE ports simultaneously and is certified to operate reliably in harsh environments, including outdoor enclosures.

Provides (4) 10/100/1000Base-T PoE+ ports with (2) 10/100/1000Base-T RJ-45 + (2) 100/1000Base-X SFP slots. The switch can supply up to 30 Watts per port on all (4) PoE ports simultaneously and is certified to operate reliably in harsh environments, including outdoor enclosures. 8-Port Managed Hardened Gigabit Ethernet PoE+ Switch (SISPM1040-384-LRT-C): Provides (8) 10/100/1000Base-T PoE+ Ports with (4) 100/1000Base-X SFP slots. This temperature hardened switch can connect and provide up to 30 Watts of power for as many as eight devices simultaneously in outdoor environments.

Provides (8) 10/100/1000Base-T PoE+ Ports with (4) 100/1000Base-X SFP slots. This temperature hardened switch can connect and provide up to 30 Watts of power for as many as eight devices simultaneously in outdoor environments. 8-Port Managed Hardened Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch (SISPM1040-582-LRT): Provides (8) 10/100/1000 Mbps PoE++ ports with (2) 100/1000 Mbps dual-speed SFP slots. The switch can supply up to 90 Watts per port on (4) ports or 60 Watts per port on (8) ports simultaneously. The switch is optimized for smart building technology deployment and is the industry’s first plenum-rated, UL 2043 and UL 2108 certified PoE++ switch for PoE smart lighting systems.

Each of the switches listed above includes Device Management System (DMS) software, which automatically creates an interactive map that shows all connected devices. The software also provides the ability to log into those devices directly from the switch, allowing the user to identify network issues and reduce downtime quickly. Additionally, Transition Networks switches are TAA compliant.

Transition Networks continues to achieve success in the transportation sector. In 2019, the company began work on a significant intelligent transportation project with New York City’s Department of Transportation.

For more information on Transition Networks solutions, visit our website.

About Transition Networks, Inc.



Transition Networks provides edge connectivity solutions to advance intelligent networks globally for enterprises, integrators, service providers, federal agencies, and the military. Addressing smart city and hybrid network demands, our PoE switches and converters, adapters, and optics integrate easily into smart network applications in commercial and hardened environments. We are a U.S.-based company known for expert customer-centric service and built to last, TAA-compliant products with 30 years of experience serving customers in 70 countries, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100 companies. Transition Networks is a Communications Systems Inc. company (NASDAQ: JCS). For more information, visit us at 10900 Red Circle Drive Minnetonka, MN 55343, call us at +1.952.996.7600, or visit our website at transition.com.

Statements regarding the Company’s anticipated performance in 2021 are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: competitive products and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Katelyn Childs

Transition Networks

952.996.1506

katelyn.childs@transition.com

Editorial Contact:

Amber Rubin

The David James Agency

805.494.9508

transition@davidjamesagency.com