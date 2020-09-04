The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Bank of America Virtual 2020 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

9 hours ago

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Christine McCarthy, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Bank of America Virtual 2020 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at approximately 11:25 a.m. PDT/ 2:25 p.m. EDT.

To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.

Contacts

Lowell Singer

Investor Relations

(818) 560-6601

Zenia Mucha

Corporate Communications

(818) 560-5300

