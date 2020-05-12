The Race Is On! KartRider Rush+ Launches Worldwide on May 12!

Mobile Kart Racer Reaches 5 Million Global Pre-Registrations Ahead of Launch

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#kartrider–Prepare for a thrilling ride as free-to-play mobile kart racer, KartRider Rush+, launches on iOS and Android devices on May 12. Buckle up to experience a robust set of tracks, innovative and diverse game modes and countless kart customization options that redefine the world of kart racing games.





The latest iteration of the insanely popular KartRider franchise, KartRider Rush+ features over 50 race tracks and 20 karts at launch delivering unmatched kart and character customization options, ranging from decals, plates, skins and more.

KartRider Rush + is built for bursts of gameplay on the go or longer durations played with fellow racers offering something for everyone with several modes including:

Story Mode: Story Mode allows players to fully immerse themselves in the game, learning about character backstories and showcasing various game modes.

For players looking to achieve ultimate racing prowess, KartRider Rush+ introduces a Mentorship System, which allows racers to team up with mentors to improve their skills or sign up as mentors to guide other players. All players participating in this system will receive mentorship perks and rewards. The Club System also makes it easy for racers to join forces and work together to complete challenges, daily activities and earn rewards.

Additionally, all players will be able to claim the pre-registration milestone rewards until May 25th, 2020. Pre-registration rewards include Skelemech Kart, Slugger Dao Character, Angel Wing Headset, Star Driftmoji and Love Candy Balloon added as a bonus item after reaching 5 million pre-registrations ahead of launch.

To celebrate the launch, KartRider Rush+ has partnered with iconic peripheral manufacturer, HyperX. As part of the partnership, KartRider Rush+ will host giveaways of HyperX gaming peripherals including the HyperX Cloud MIX™ headset and the HyperX ChargePlay Clutch™ designed for longer, more comfortable gaming sessions.

KartRider Rush+ will be available globally in multiple languages including English, Korean, Thai, and Traditional Chinese. Visit https://kartrush.nexon.com for the latest updates and information.

About KartRider Rush+ https://kartrush.nexon.com

Based on the popular online gaming phenomenon, KartRider, KartRider Rush+ is a free-to-play kart racing mobile game delivering all the racing action of its namesake on iOS and Android devices. With gorgeous 3D graphics, KartRider Rush+ offers players robust tracks, karts and game modes, just like its online counterpart accommodating every level, from racing novice to drifting champion.

About Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.net/corporate/about-nexon/

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

