Strategy Analytics: Automotive Localization and Mapping for Autonomous Driving Shows Growth in the Coming Decade

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Strategy Analytics Autonomous Vehicles Service (AVS) report, “Localization and Mapping for Autonomous Driving,” tracks all the automakers, Tier 1s, platform enablers and start-up companies who are increasingly adopting cloud platforms and server based mapping platforms in the automotive industry. High Definition (HD) mapping has become a crucial enabler for autonomous vehicles.

The report outlines how vendors such as TomTom and HERE are offering cloud based mapping services to enhance ADAS capabilities and autonomous driving features in vehicles. These companies have also announced collaborations in order to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) technology and improve the performance of their products.

The end result is that automotive OEMs such as Audi, BMW, Daimler, GM, Nissan, Toyota and others are increasingly adopting advanced location, localization and HD mapping approaches for their autonomous driving platforms and also improving the vehicles performance and scalability.

“In order for vehicles to navigate in precise accuracy, there is a need of more advanced localization approaches. In the past 30 years one can see a trend of increasing localization accuracy,” said Angelos Lakrintis, Industry Analyst at AVS. “This trend predicts the 2020s to be the first decade of decimeter level of localization enabling the needs of autonomous vehicle operation.”

