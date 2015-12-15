Smith Micro Announces Premium Visual Voicemail Inclusion in Boost Mobile’s ‘Privacy Premium’ Offering

PITTSBURGH, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ: SMSI) (“Smith Micro”) announced that Boost Mobile has included its Premium Visual Voicemail (PVVM) value-added service in a new ‘Privacy Premium’ offering that provides Boost Mobile customers with full digital protection. Powered by Smith Micro’s CommSuite® voice messaging platform, PVVM streamlines voicemail management for Boost Mobile customers with secure voice-to-text transcription and the ability to forward transcribed voicemails to email.

“ Safeguarding digital privacy while providing smartphone users with easy-to-use mobile solutions that streamline daily life is core to Smith Micro’s mission,” said William W. Smith, Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro. “ Screening calls from unknown numbers has become commonplace in our age of robo calls and phone scams.”

“ Unfortunately, this digital defense mechanism can lead to unintentionally missing important calls and messages as well,” Smith continued. “ By improving the voicemail user experience with voice-to-text transcription, Premium Visual Voicemail enables Boost Mobile customers to instantly read transcribed voicemails at their convenience.”

Priced at $5.99 per month and available for compatible Android devices, Boost’s Privacy Premium offering also includes Secure Wi-Fi and Call Screener Premium. Read Boost Mobile’s press release for more information about Privacy Premium.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.

CommSuite, Smith Micro and the Smith Micro logo are registered trademarks of Smith Micro Software, Inc. All other trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements regarding future events or results, including statements related to the benefits that we believe our products will offer to our customers, and statements using such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “intend,” “could,” “may,” “will” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are changes resulting from or relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including changes in consumer behavior, changes in our customers’ retail store operations and/or changes in health and safety recommendations and requirements, changes in customer or platform requirements and limitations on our ability to compete effectively with other software and technology companies. These and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

Contacts

At Smith Micro:

Paula Yurkovich



Public Relations



412.260.1259



PR@smithmicro.com

At Boost Mobile:

Lacretia Taylor



720.514.8209



Lacretia.Taylor@dish.com