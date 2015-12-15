Simure: Viking Saga, a Brand New Simulation RPG by YOOZOO Games is now in Early Access for Android
Become a Viking Jarl, consolidate your territory, inspire your people and embark on global voyages to uncharted seas!
SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SimulationRPG—Gtarcade, the leading mobile game publisher known for its popular titles such as Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming or Legacy of Discord, is excited to announce a new simulation RPG, Simure: Viking Saga developed by YOOZOO Games, that is now going into early access on Google Play in US, Britain, Germany, Brazil, Indonesia and Russia.
In Simure: Viking Saga, players will simulate the life of a Viking Jarl in the 8th century and lead their clans to fight for survival and glory. The game presents a detailed depiction of Viking life with realistic and vibrant illustrations and environment designs, creating an immersive experience. Throughout history, the Vikings were a formidable people that valued strength and bravery, sailing the savage seas in search of new lands. In Simure: Viking Saga, players get to experience these various facets of Viking life.
Key features of Simure: Viking Saga include:
- Living the life of a true Viking, either as a beloved and respected leader or a feared warlord
- Governing your territory properly by collecting resources and training your soldiers to gradually strengthen your power
- Recruiting legendary heroes to fight alongside you and grow your influence
- Sailing away into the unknown, encountering new cultures and collecting exotic treasures
The early access starts on March 25th at the following local times and will last for a week:
- 1am (West Coast US)
- 4am (East Coast US)
- 5am (Brazil)
- 8am (UK)
- 9am (Germany)
- 11am (Russia)
- 3pm (Indonesia)
During early access, players can redeem new characters at daily log-in. Players will also be rewarded with in-game currency, resources and passes to in-game content for following the game’s Facebook and Discord and for completing an in-game survey. Although the early access accounts will be reset after the test period, any purchases of in-game currencies will get a 200% return when the game officially launches.
For more information on the early access, check out this post. You can find the official Simure: Viking Saga press kit including the factsheet and imagery here.
Contacts
Linyun Du
duly@yoozoo.com