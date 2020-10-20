Silicon Creations Named 2020 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year for Analog / Mixed-Signal IP

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Silicon Creations, a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), has been recognized by TSMC as a recipient of the 2020 OIP Partner of the Year award for Analog/Mixed Signal IP. The OIP Partner of the Year awards honor TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) ecosystem partners like Silicon Creations demonstrating excellence in next-generation system-on-chip (SoC) and 3DIC design enablement over the past year.

This award was given to Silicon Creations based on the company’s extensive portfolio of PLL and SerDes IPs which has been assessed through the TSMC 9000 IP quality management program for several processes ranging from 180nm to 5nm. Along with the PLL success using TSMC’s technologies, Silicon Creations recently broadened its IP support with a multiprotocol SerDes PMA supporting TSMC’s 16nm FinFET Compact Technology (16FFC) and 12nm FinFET Compact Technology (12FFC) as well as PLLs supporting its 3nm technology.

“We’re pleased to congratulate Silicon Creations as the winner of the 2020 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year award for Analog/Mixed signal IP,” said Suk Lee, Senior Director of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “We look forward to our continued partnership to address customers’ design challenges and extend the development of PPA-optimized design platforms for smartphone, HPC, automotive, AI/ML and IoT applications.”

Since 2006 Silicon Creations has collaborated with TSMC, the world’s largest dedicated semiconductor foundry, on multiple process nodes up to and including 3nm. Spanning well over a decade the collaboration has included several milestones, the latest being the shipment of over 2.5M production wafers containing Silicon Creations’ PLLs on 28/22nm processes, over 2.5M wafers on 16nm/12nm processes, and over 1M wafers on N7 and N6 processes.

Silicon Creations PLL and SerDes IP have been used on well over 500 mass production tape-outs with nearly 10 million wafers shipped in processes from 180nm to 5nm. This collaboration provides customers with benefits including low risk, good yield and short time to market.

“The team at Silicon Creations is honored to accept the 2020 OIP Partner of the Year award for Analog/Mixed Signal IP which is given to TSMC partner companies achieving the highest standards of design, development, and technology implementation to accelerate silicon innovation,” said Andrew Cole, Vice President, Silicon Creations. “Our staff works hard to ensure our customers’ success and are delighted to have their efforts recognized in this way.”

About Silicon Creations

Silicon Creations provides world-class silicon intellectual property (IP) for precision and general-purpose timing PLLs, SerDes and high-speed differential I/Os. Silicon Creations’ IP is in production from 5 to 180 nanometer process technologies. With a complete commitment to customer success, its IP has an excellent record of first silicon to mass production in customer designs. Silicon Creations, founded in 2006, is self-funded and growing. The company has development centers in Atlanta, USA, and Krakow, Poland, and worldwide sales representation. For more information, visit www.siliconcr.com.

