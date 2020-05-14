SIGGRAPH 2020 Technical Papers Reveal the Latest Trends in Computer Graphics, Interactive Techniques

Program to Feature 163 Research Projects From 24 Countries

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACMSIGGRAPH–SIGGRAPH 2020 announces 163 selected research projects from 24 countries as part of its world-renowned Technical Papers program. Throughout its now 47-year history, the conference has continuously delivered innovative, cutting-edge research across the many subfields of computer graphics. With its recent move to virtual, SIGGRAPH 2020 is working with contributing researchers to offer a new way for participants to discover this content, and will announce details in the coming weeks.





Each year, the SIGGRAPH Technical Papers program sets the pace for what’s next in visual computing. From 443 submissions, with additional selections out of peer-reviewed journal ACM Transactions on Graphics (TOG), experts on the 2020 program jury chose each project through a double-blind review process. Emerging as trends from this year’s selections were the pervasiveness of deep learning — on top of use for images, new applications are proposed for animation, geometry, and more — and a move “back to basics” through use of 2D graphics for things like icons, sketches, diagrams, and strokes.

“I am thrilled to be announcing a sneak peek at the amazing work of researchers who continue to think beyond what’s possible in visual computing, and cannot wait to see how these projects fuel memorable discussions during the first-ever digital SIGGRAPH,” said SIGGRAPH 2020 Technical Papers Chair Szymon Rusinkiewicz of Princeton University. “The papers submitted were as strong as they’ve ever been and the community’s research output remains incredible.”

Along with new research from Stanford University, Facebook, Microsoft, Pixar Animation Studios, Google, MIT, and NVIDIA, highlights from the 2020 Technical Papers program include:

RoboCut: Hot-wire Cutting With Robot-controlled Flexible Rods



Authors: Simon Duenser and Stelian Coros, ETH Zurich; Roi Poranne, ETH Zurich and University of Haifa; Bernhard Thomaszewski, Université de Montréal

This paper presents trajectory optimization for robotic hot-wire cutting using flexible tools. In it, the team proposes a framework that addresses physical modeling, non-rigid surface matching, and collision avoidance in a unified manner.

AnisoMPM: Animating Anisotropic Damage Mechanics



Authors: Joshuah Wolper, Minchen Li, Yu Fang, Ziyin Qu, Jiecong Lu, Meggie Cheng, and Chenfanfu Jiang, University of Pennsylvania; and, Yunuo Chen, University of Pennsylvania and University of Science and Technology of China

With this paper, researchers present AnisoMPM: a robust and general approach that couples anisotropic damage evolution and anisotropic elastic response to animate the dynamic fracture of isotropic, transversely isotropic, and orthotropic materials.

Unsupervised K-modal Styled Content Generation



Authors: Omry Sendik and Daniel Cohen-Or, Tel Aviv University; Dani Lischinski, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

This paper introduces uMM-GAN, a novel architecture designed for unsupervised generative modeling of multi-modal distributions. It effectively disentangles between modes and style, thereby providing an independent degree of generation control.

Continuous Multiple Importance Sampling



Authors: Rex West and Toshiya Hachisuka, The University of Tokyo; Iliyan Georgiev, Autodesk; and, Adrien Gruson, McGill University

Researchers from The University of Tokyo, Autodesk, and McGill University present a generalization of multiple importance sampling to uncountably infinite sets of techniques, equipped with a corresponding balance heuristic and a practical stochastic estimator.

Quanta Burst Photography



Authors: Sizhuo Ma, Shantanu Gupta, and Mohit Gupta, University of Wisconsin-Madison; and, Arin C. Ulku, Claudio Bruschini, and Edoardo Charbon, École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne

This paper presents quanta burst photography, a computational photography technique that leverages single-photon cameras as passive imaging devices for photography in challenging conditions, including ultra low light and fast motion.

Incremental Potential Contact: Intersection- and Inversion-free, Large-deformation Dynamics



Authors: Minchen Li, University of Pennsylvania and Adobe Research; Zachary Ferguson, Teseo Schneider, Denis Zorin, and Daniele Panozzo, New York University; Timothy Langlois and Danny M. Kaufman, Adobe Research; and, Chenfanfu Jiang, University of Pennsylvania

In this paper, researchers propose Incremental Potential Contact (IPC) for robust and accurate time stepping of nonlinear elastodynamics. IPC guarantees intersection- and inversion-free trajectories regardless of materials, time-step sizes, velocities, or deformation severity.

For even more highlights, check out the just-released Technical Papers Preview on YouTube: https://youtu.be/jYdMKdRUq_8.

On the shift to virtual: “In collaboration with our hundreds of contributors, we look forward to letting their outstanding content shine in a new digital venue. We are confident that we’ll deliver a strong SIGGRAPH 2020 that celebrates advancements and achievements in computer graphics and interactive techniques, and are optimistic that this new format will allow more of our global community to come together and participate,” shared SIGGRAPH 2020 Conference Chair Kristy Pron of Walt Disney Imagineering.

Registration for the virtual SIGGRAPH 2020 conference is not yet available. For updates from the conference and the full list of 2020 Technical Papers, visit s2020.SIGGRAPH.org.

About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH and SIGGRAPH 2020



ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world’s largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field’s challenges. ACM SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community for members in research, technology, and applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world’s leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2020, the 47th annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, will take place virtually.

