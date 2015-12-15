Siemens Honored with Nine Wins in the Control Engineering 2021 Engineers’ Choice Awards

Siemens continues winning streak with nine winning award categories and three honorable mentions

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Siemens has once again captured wins across nine categories in the 34th Annual Control Engineering Engineers’ Choice Awards. The awards highlight some of the best new control, instrumentation, and automation products as chosen by Control Engineering‘s product users. These products are the core elements to Siemens’ Digital Enterprise end-to-end solutions that connect the virtual and real world over the entire lifecycle – for discrete and process industries.

Siemens won for the following products:

Software-Asset Management, Reporting: Siemens TIA Selection Tool

Motion Control-Drives, Servo: SIMATIC Drive Controller

Safety-Machine Safety: SIMATIC ET 200eco PN F-DI 8 x 24 VDC

Hardware-Industrial PCs, CNCs: SIMATIC Field PG M6 Industrial Computer

Hardware-HMI, Operator Interface, Thin-Client: SIMATIC HMI Unified Comfort Panel

Network Integration-I/O systems: SIMATIC IOT 2050

Software-Control Design: TIA Portal Test Suite Advanced V16

Industrial Internet of Things Connectivity-Software: TIA Portal V16

Process Control-Process Sensors, Transmitters: SITRANS LR100 series are 80 GHz compact radar transmitters with Bluetooth wireless

Honorable mentions include:

Network integration: ET 200SP MultiFieldbus Interface Module

Software-HMI Software: SIMATIC WinCC Unified Engineering Software

Process Control-Process Sensors, Transmitters: Siemens external Digital Sensor Link (DSL) for SITRANS FST030 ultrasonic flow system

The Siemens Digital Enterprise solution portfolio enables industrial companies of all sizes to implement current and future technologies for the automation and digitalization. Learn more at: siemens.com/digital-enterprise.

For more information on Siemens awards, please visit: https://new.siemens.com/us/en/products/automation/systems/industrial/industry-awards.html

For a complete listing, please visit: https://www.controleng.com/articles/spotlight-on-innovation-2021-engineers-choice-awards/

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI’s unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 76,000 employees internationally.

