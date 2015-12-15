Schindler Launches ElevateMe Mobile App, Touchless Elevator Operation Made Simple via Smartphone

The Schindler ElevateMe smartphone app is part of the new touchless solutions in the Schindler CleanMobility range. The app allows passengers to simply call the elevator and select the destination with a swipe of a smartphone.





MORRISTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COVID19—Schindler ElevateMe App is an innovative mobile app that allows passengers to call an elevator and select the destination floor via smartphone, without having to touch any buttons outside or inside the elevator car.

With the new ElevateMe app, Schindler offers an end-to-end solution that provides a high level of security, while being easy to activate. Based on Schindler’s Internet of Elevators and Escalators (IoEE) platform, the app works with Schindler Ahead connected elevators. Installation involves a simple upgrade, after which the service can run instantly. Building owners or managers simply have to place the provided QR code stickers on the elevators and passenger can start operating the elevator via the Schindler ElevateMe app.

“The new Schindler ElevateMe app transforms the user-elevator interaction,” said Kristin Prudhomme, vice president, New Installations at Schindler. “The benefits for the passengers are clear: safer operation and more convenience leading to a more seamless journey. For facility managers, the product is very easy to install and to activate, while offering a high level of security. A win-win solution.”

Schindler ElevateMe is part of Schindler’s growing range of future-ready, highly scalable services for the digitally enabled world, all designed to ensure enhanced efficiency and security, and a unique user experience.

