Santa Clara Family Health Plan Selects CitiusTech’s SCORE+ Platform for HEDIS 2020 Submission

PRINCETON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Santa Clara Family Health Plan (SCFHP), the California-based community health plan, has deployed CitiusTech’s SCORE+ platform to improve end-to-end HEDIS compliance across its entire membership. SCFHP’s quality improvement team now uses SCORE+ to evaluate, strategize and monitor performance measurements for the organization’s 2020-2021 NCQA HEDIS and Medi-Cal submissions.

“SCFHP turned to CitiusTech to streamline HEDIS monitoring and reporting to support our quality initiatives, as we continually work to ensure our members receive the highest quality of care,” said Johanna Liu, director of quality and process improvement at SCFHP. “We look forward to this new partnership and working with the SCORE+ platform to enhance our quality program.”

With changing regulatory needs, leading payers like SCFHP face the challenge of transforming HEDIS processing to meet their quality and financial objectives. SCORE+ is a comprehensive quality performance management platform that enables SCFHP to manage all their quality initiatives through a single, integrated workflow and pre-built KPIs.

“SCORE+ allows health plans to build speed and agility into their value-based care programs. It has proven to be a powerful quality management platform with state-of-the-art rules management, modular analytics and a user-friendly design,” said Jeffrey Springer, senior vice president of healthcare solutions at CitiusTech. “We have built a strong relationship with Santa Clara Family Health Plan and look forward to collaborating across their quality management initiatives.”

CitiusTech’s engagement with SCFHP involves multiple areas of focus including weekly compliance reporting, quality performance dashboards, provider engagement, HEDIS sampling, chase logic and NCQA submissions.

HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

About Santa Clara Family Health Plan



SCFHP (https://www.scfhp.com) is a local, community-based health plan dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the residents of Santa Clara County, California. Working in partnership with providers and community organizations, they serve their neighbors through their Medi-Cal and Cal MediConnect (Medicare-Medicaid Plan) health insurance plans. SCFHP began offering coverage in 1997 and is now proud to provide services to over 240,000 residents of Santa Clara County. Through devotion to outstanding service and care for the community, SCFHP is committed to providing quality, affordable health insurance to the underserved in Santa Clara County’s diverse population. For more information, visit www.scfhp.com.

About CitiusTech



CitiusTech (www.citiustech.com) is a specialist provider of healthcare technology services and solutions to healthcare technology companies, providers, payers and life sciences organizations. With over 4,000 professionals worldwide, CitiusTech enables healthcare organizations to drive clinical value chain excellence – across integration & interoperability, data management (EDW, Big Data), performance management (BI / analytics), predictive analytics & data science and digital engagement (mobile, IoT). CitiusTech helps customers accelerate innovation in healthcare through specialized solutions, healthcare technology platforms, proficiencies and accelerators. With cutting-edge technology expertise, world-class service quality and a global resource base, CitiusTech consistently delivers best-in-class solutions and an unmatched cost advantage to healthcare organizations worldwide.

Contacts

For CitiusTech – Rethu Panicker



Lead – Corporate Communications



Rethu.Panicker@citiustech.com