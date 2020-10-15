Renesas Releases 2nd Generation Digital Multiphase Controllers and Smart Power Stages for IoT Infrastructure Systems

Software Configurable Digital Multiphase Controller and Smart Power Stage Solutions Deliver up to 1000A+ Loads to Advanced CPUs, FPGAs, GPUs and AI ASICs

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT–Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced its 2nd generation of 15 new digital multiphase controllers and six smart power stages that support 10A up to 1000A+ digital computing loads for advanced CPUs, FPGAs, GPUs and artificial intelligence (AI) ASICs addressing IoT infrastructure systems. The ISL6822x, ISL6823x, RAA2282xx digital multiphase controllers and ISL993xx, RAA2213xx smart power stages expand Renesas’ industry-leading digital multiphase platform to 41 devices. These solutions outpace the rapidly increasing power densities in data center servers, storage, optical transport, routers, switches, as well as computing and 5G wireless infrastructure equipment.





“Renesas provides customers the industry’s widest digital multiphase portfolio and is the only supplier with 20-phase controllers for ultra-high current 1000A+ GPUs and AI ASICs,” said Andrew Cowell, Vice President, Mobility, Infrastructure and IoT Power Business Division at Renesas. “Our customers appreciate the digital multiphase platform’s patented synthetic current control architecture for fastest transient response, reduced output capacitance and lower system cost. In addition, the digital multiphase controllers significantly reduce time to market with solder-free tuning of any application using Renesas’ PowerNavigator™ software, the first of its kind for digital multiphase controllers.”

ISL6822x, ISL6823x, and RAA2282xx Digital Multiphase Controllers

The 2nd generation digital multiphase controllers enable greater scalability and flexibility for adapting to any system requirement without requiring phase doublers. From two phases to 20 native phases, it is easy to find a controller that can be configured for a range of applications, depending on output current requirements. In addition, individual setpoints can be set for adding/dropping phases to maximize efficiency across the entire load range. Each controller’s on-chip non-volatile memory allows the entire configuration to be saved to the device, eliminating the need for discrete components for setup and tuning. And a black box captures fault events, allowing faster diagnostics and debugging.

The controllers’ high performance digital engine features a patented synthetic current control architecture that tracks each phase current with zero latency. This allows the device to respond to any load transient with precise current and voltage positioning, and 30 percent less capacitance than competitive devices. Synthetic current control also makes it possible to develop high reliability systems using all ceramic capacitors.

With full digital control of the power supply, the entire system can be monitored and controlled via PMBus and AVSBus interfaces to the system managers. The AVSBus interface allows connection to any general market ASIC or processor for monitoring and adaptive voltage positioning, which delivers energy efficiency by adjusting the power supply to the load requirements. The PMBus interface provides full monitoring of I/O voltages and currents, temperature and fault reporting. Combining the digital multiphase controllers with various smart power stages allows each individual phase to accurately monitor its current.

ISL993xx and RAA2213xx Smart Power Stages

The 2nd generation smart power stages (SPS) provide 20A to 90A of maximum continuous current and come with integrated driver and FETs in compact packages targeted for space-constrained designs. Their high level of integration coupled with current sense capability delivers >30 percent board space savings over traditional power solutions, which typically employ separate drivers and discrete FETs. The SPS devices have a smart driver, as opposed to a regular driver that is common in DrMOS devices. The improvement with the SPS driver is it can provide a reconstruction of the inductor current by sensing the FETs within the device.

The smart power stages also integrate highly precise current sense and reporting, simplifying power designs by eliminating the need for complex temperature and inductor DCR compensation. The SPS’ current reporting is guaranteed at 2 percent accuracy over line, load and temperature. This is a significant improvement over DCR sensing which suffers from lack of temperature compensation, inductor DCR variance and time constant error with load.

PowerNavigator™ Software with GUI

The PowerNavigator software, a first of its kind for digital multiphase controllers, provides flexibility, configurability and powerful debugging tools all in a single powerful graphical user interface (GUI). Power designers can easily configure the controller, set the parameters to tune the system and debug/monitor using the black box, high speed command logging, and digital test bus features.

Availability

The 15 new digital multiphase controllers are available now in 4mm x 4mm to 8mm x 8mm QFN packages from Renesas’ worldwide distributors. For more information, please visit: www.renesas.com/digital-multiphase-controllers.

The six new smart power stages are available now in 4mm x 5mm to 5mm x 6mm QFN packages from Renesas’ worldwide distributors. For more information, please visit: www.renesas.com/smart-power-stage.

