Rave Mobile Safety Announces 11th Consecutive Year of Double-Digit Revenue Growth as it Expands Collaborative Safety Ecosystem

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rave Mobile Safety (Rave), the critical communication and collaboration platform customers count on when it matters most, announced its 11th consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth as government agencies, corporations and educational institutions alike—including the State of New Mexico Public Education Department, the Louisiana Governor’s Office and Department of Health, the City of San Francisco, Northwell Health and the University of Michigan—joined its growing collaborative safety ecosystem. Rave’s solutions were utilized in 38 million incidents representing billions of individual communications in 2020, a 68% increase over 2019.

From ensuring 9-1-1 dispatchers had the best data to provide situational awareness to responders, to offering tools that enable collaboration for the immediate response to civil unrest, to solutions to effectively communicate the latest official information on COVID-19, Rave provided support to customers in a year that thrust public safety and health to the forefront.

A growing number of public safety agencies nationwide turn to Rave

In 2020, Rave added to its significant footprint of 3,500 public safety agencies and communities across all 50 states, as the Rave platform and Smart911 national safety registry were deployed by new cities and municipalities nationwide, including the Cities of San Francisco, New Orleans and Plano, Tex. Rave’s solutions provide 9-1-1 teams and first responders with powerful capabilities for handling, dispatching and responding to emergencies, and allow individuals to create Smart911 Safety Profiles for themselves and their families with pertinent health information to aid first responders in the event of an emergency.

The Rave platform continued to help dispatchers across the country save lives. A mother in Ionia County, Mich. was frantic when she called 9-1-1, and could not be heard. Dispatchers used Rave’s two-way chat feature to be able to send the appropriate response for a break-in at her home.

In Louisville, Ky., the Louisville Metro Emergency Services faced a challenging year between the pandemic, a fire on premise and ongoing local protests. The department turned to Rave’s solutions to combat a high call volume, and push critical information to residents and visitors regarding COVID-19 restrictions. They also sent targeted notifications based on location to inform different groups about ongoing protests in their area.

“In the face of concurrent crises that reached our own front door, our priority was always to maintain operations and continue to provide lifesaving services to our community,” said Jody Meiman, Director for Louisville Metro Emergency Services. “Rave allowed us to stay connected to the community through text-from-911, proactive alerts and Smart911 Safety Profiles—all of which enable us to provide the most informed response possible to our constituents.”

The State of Louisiana, Seattle, Chicago and Suffolk County, NY, are among the thousands of Rave customers leveraging the Rave platform to communicate COVID-19 updates and advisories to residents, and deliver critical information to first responders to provide informed responses and maintain their own safety.

“Every day and especially during these unprecedented times, the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) has encouraged residents and businesses to opt in to receive alerts regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Lakeshore flooding or business-specific notifications via the Rave Mobile Safety platform,” said OEMC’s Executive Director Rich Guidice. “In addition, we continue to urge residents to create Smart911 profiles to provide not only support to our first responders with information to effectively and safely respond to emergencies; but also, to strengthen the ability of 9-1-1 to interact with callers through the texting capability. All these efforts help to keep Chicago safe.”

More colleges and K-12 schools deploy Rave solutions for campus safety

Rave’s customers include 65% of the U.S. higher education population, five of the eight Ivy League universities, 10 of the 14 Big Ten schools and 9 of the Big 12 schools—and those numbers grew in 2020 as colleges and universities nationwide navigated existing safety threats along with new concerns brought on by the pandemic.

The University of Michigan turned to Rave in 2020 to instantly communicate messages to students, faculty and staff, whether they are on or off campus. Rave’s mass notification system enables campus leaders to send notifications simultaneously through a variety of channels, ensuring the campus community is informed of an incident in a moment’s notice.

New Mexico followed in the footsteps of Oklahoma, Delaware and Louisiana, becoming the latest state to deploy Rave Panic Button in all K-12 schools across the state, covering nearly 350,000 students. Rave Panic Button has been implemented in over 10,000 schools across the U.S., including those in New York, Arkansas, Washington, D.C. and Florida.

A rising tide of corporations and healthcare organizations rely on Rave

Rave expanded its growth into 1,600 enterprises and healthcare facilities confronted with the challenge to quickly notify, effectively engage and efficiently target critical communications to a distributed and remote workforce. Businesses and manufacturing facilities, such as Seaboard Foods, Sinclair Oil and LendingTree, use the Rave platform to proactively protect their workface, and inform them of updated policies and resources for support.

Organizations can instantly deliver a full range of emergency notifications, companywide announcements and COVID-19 updates, such as free coronavirus testing for employees, targeted messages when workers in quarantine can return to work, shift scheduling changes and employee onboarding surveys.

New healthcare customers, including Northwell Health, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, Sinai Health System and Cayuga Health System, use Rave to connect with staff on COVID-19 news, respond to critical incidents, manage shift shortages and communicate on operational issues.

FedRAMP authorization extends Rave’s capabilities to serve federal agencies

By achieving FedRAMP authorization at the end of 2020, Rave expects to greatly expand the number of federal government agencies served by its critical communication and collaboration capabilities. While uniquely important to federal agencies, FedRAMP authorization provides further evidence of Rave’s public safety grade infrastructure and adherence to stringent security standards, including a commitment to 99.999% availability.

Rave technology expands collaborative safety ecosystem

Rave not only expanded its ecosystem with new customers, but expanded its applications to address coronavirus-related challenges as well as new solutions to advance cross-organizational collaboration amongst affected entities in a critical incident, including:

Rave Coronavirus Response Solution —Enhances organizations’ ability to monitor and quickly communicate changes about the ongoing pandemic to their communities

—Enhances organizations’ ability to monitor and quickly communicate changes about the ongoing pandemic to their communities Rave Coronavirus Recovery Solution —Allows leaders to streamline communication workflows, conduct daily health checks, support individual wellness and engagement with their organizations to facilitate the safe reopening of businesses and communities

—Allows leaders to streamline communication workflows, conduct daily health checks, support individual wellness and engagement with their organizations to facilitate the safe reopening of businesses and communities Vaccine Distribution Solution —Aids in coordination and communication of vaccine distribution plans based on community priorities, allowing users to identify priority candidates, keep their community informed about vaccine availability and track distribution progress

—Aids in coordination and communication of vaccine distribution plans based on community priorities, allowing users to identify priority candidates, keep their community informed about vaccine availability and track distribution progress Rave Notifier —Extends the channels and reach of Rave’s mass notification capabilities and Rave Panic Button IoT devices across a broader range of traditional and cloud communication systems

—Extends the channels and reach of Rave’s mass notification capabilities and Rave Panic Button IoT devices across a broader range of traditional and cloud communication systems Rave Collaborate—Provides an intuitive tool for tactical incident collaboration to coordinate preparedness and response for both planned events and unplanned emergencies, addressing needs unmet by traditional incident management solutions

For Rave customers like Northwell Health, HIPAA-compliant solutions including Rave Collaborate enable consistency in the way they handle incidents across facilities while ensuring everyone involved remains situationally aware throughout every step of the process.

“Our vision is to create a true collaborative safety ecosystem that involves all stakeholders and enables data sharing between entities so they can better prepare for and respond to the emergency incidents that impact their communities,” said Todd Piett, Rave CEO. “We made great strides in 2020 with new solutions and integrations that take emergency response out of siloes and expand the growing number of organizations and communities across the nation that use the Rave platform.”

Rave also advanced its relationships with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, ESO, RapidDeploy, and Tenefit to build on its growing suite of integrated and interoperable solutions to deliver vital information quickly and seamlessly to 9-1-1 dispatchers, first responders, emergency management, campus security, corporate security and communities.

Thousands of communities and organizations in the U.S. and abroad count on Rave’s solutions to protect their populations and coordinate safety responses. To learn more about Rave Mobile Safety, visit www.ravemobilesafety.com.

About Rave Mobile Safety

Rave Mobile Safety is the leading provider of critical communication and collaboration technology used to save lives, manage crisis incidents and increase resiliency. From major disasters and crisis events to everyday emergencies and operational incidents, the Rave platform enables critical data sharing, mass notification and emergency response coordination. Over 8,000 first responder, emergency management, 9-1-1, and federal, state and local agencies—as well as corporations, healthcare organizations, universities and schools—all rely on Rave to prepare better, respond faster, recover quicker and mitigate anticipated critical incidents. Founded in 2004, Rave’s award-winning software solutions are backed by leading growth equity firm TCV. Let Rave enable you to do all you can todayTM to keep everyone safe. For more information, visit https://www.ravemobilesafety.com, read our company blog, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

