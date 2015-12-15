Precisely Expands Leadership Team Following Delivery of Industry’s First Data Integrity Suite

New CFO, CPO and CISO Bolster Leadership Team in Preparation for Accelerating Growth

PEARL RIVER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced the appointments of Pat Collins, Anjan Kundavaram and Sue Bergamo to its leadership team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), respectively. The appointments come as the company enters a new phase of growth following delivery of the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, an industry first, which provides maximum accuracy, consistency, and context in data for better, more confident business decisions.

Anjan Kundavaram, CPO, most recently served as VP & GM at Hitachi Vantara, where he led a global team focused on delivering a portfolio of market-leading hyper-converged, Kubernetes, Observability, and Industrial IoT products and solutions. As CPO, Anjan will be responsible for driving the roadmap and delivery of Precisely's recently launched Data Integrity Suite.

Sue Bergamo, CISO, previously served as the CIO and CISO of global digital commerce company Episerver. In the newly created CISO role at Precisely, she will be responsible for carrying out and managing the company's information security vision, strategy, and program to minimize potential security risks and further a culture of security stewardship.

Precisely has expanded its leadership team at a pivotal time when the market, and general public, is yearning for data it can trust. Good and trusted data is essential for successful omnichannel experiences, predictive modelling efforts, intelligent automation programs, and artificial intelligence initiatives. These appointments will further the company’s ability to help customers address the issue of bad data, helping businesses across all industries and regions achieve a foundation of data integrity upon which to build significant digital transformation initiatives.

“The market conditions have signaled that data integrity is a business imperative for organizations. With worldwide spending on digital transformation expected to have reached $1.3 trillion, the foundational role data has in the success of digital transformation efforts and the urgency for shoring up potential shortfalls has never been greater,” said Josh Rogers, CEO of Precisely. “The pandemic has only accelerated the need to digitally transform, making data integrity objectives even more important. The appointment of these three industry veterans will help elevate critical capabilities at this important moment in our company’s evolution.”

Despite the global pandemic, 2020 was a banner year for Precisely as the company integrated the software & data business of Pitney Bowes, which it acquired (as Syncsort) for $700 million in December 2019, rebranded to Precisely to highlight its market differentiation and focus on data integrity, and delivered the industry’s first Data Integrity Suite at its Data Integrity Summit in October.

Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy, consistency, and context in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 90 percent of the Fortune 100. Precisely’s data integration, data quality, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

