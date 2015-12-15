Perfect Corp. Reveals Innovative New Direct-to-Consumer 360° Beauty Tech Solutions at CES 2021

Perfect Corp. shares the unique AI Skincare, AR virtual beauty, and AR live stream tech solutions re-imagining the 360°omni-channel digital shopping experience.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading global beauty tech solutions provider and developer of the award-winning YouCam Makeup app, hosts a virtual presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) sharing the latest digital beauty innovations that are helping brands reimagine and enhance the shopping experience for both online and retail. Perfect Corp. shared the advanced augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered digital technologies that are helping brands enhance their direct-to-consumer (D2C) engagements online, and deliver touchless digital experiences in retail stores. The latest beauty tech solutions deliver a convenient, fun, engaging way for brands to interact with the modern-day consumer and drive higher business ROIs. Showcased new technologies include:





Patented AgileFace® Face Tracking. Improved 3D mesh with 200% improvement in tracking stability and 20% improvement in tracking accuracy to provide the most true-to-life and most inclusive AR virtual makeup experience to consumers.

Improved 3D mesh with 200% improvement in tracking stability and 20% improvement in tracking accuracy to provide the most true-to-life and most inclusive AR virtual makeup experience to consumers. Cutting-edge AI Skin Technologies . Advanced AI skincare technology delivers high performance, high precision skin health diagnostics. For a seamless experience, the technology is able to detect over a dozen of common skin health concerns in under 2 seconds, including hydration, oiliness, redness, spot, wrinkle, texture, dark circles, eye-bag, droopy eye lids, firmness, visible pores and radiance.

. Advanced AI skincare technology delivers high performance, high precision skin health diagnostics. For a seamless experience, the technology is able to detect over a dozen of common skin health concerns in under 2 seconds, including hydration, oiliness, redness, spot, wrinkle, texture, dark circles, eye-bag, droopy eye lids, firmness, visible pores and radiance. AI Facial Aging Simulation through AI GAN Technology. Cutting-edge AI Generative Adversarial Network technology is used to generate facial aging and anti-aging results through facial simulations, allowing consumers to visualize the effects with their own faces.

Cutting-edge AI Generative Adversarial Network technology is used to generate facial aging and anti-aging results through facial simulations, allowing consumers to visualize the effects with their own faces. AR Livestreaming for Web . The new one-to-many AR live stream video service helps beauty brands quickly enable livestream e-commerce and build on their direct-to-consumer strategy through interactive live shows with AR virtual try-on hosted on their websites.

. The new one-to-many AR live stream video service helps beauty brands quickly enable livestream e-commerce and build on their direct-to-consumer strategy through interactive live shows with AR virtual try-on hosted on their websites. Beauty Advisor 1-on-1 for Web. On-demand, one-on-one beauty consultations powered by market leading AR virtual try-on technology to provide personalized beauty advice from your personal device.

“At Perfect Corp. we are always innovating and we are so excited to showcase our newest beauty tech innovations at CES 2021! Last year challenged us to think fast and adapt the consumer experience to help brands and retailers better serve the modern day consumer,” shares Perfect Corp. CEO and founder, Alice Chang. “We are thrilled to offer so many unique Direct-to-Consumer 360° beauty tech solutions to our brand partners today, to help them deliver safe, interactive, consumer-centric shopping experience that drive sales and conversions.”

Perfect Corp. SVP and General Manager, Wayne Liu, presented at the CES 2021 ShopTech conference, introducing the interactive ‘Beauty Advisor 1-on-1’ personalized shopping experiences for brand websites and the ‘Phygital’ solutions providing touchless experiences across the retail consumer journey. Liu also showcased the newest ‘AR livestream’ beauty experiences that are quickly making live commerce the new e-commerce.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 900 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read Perfect Corp.’s Complete Guide to Beauty Tech.

