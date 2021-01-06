PCTEL Announces mmWave Transmitter for 5G In-Building Network Design and Testing

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, announced its new TX2440 mmWave Transmitter, a portable Continuous Wave (CW) transmitter for in-building and outdoor 5G network design.

5G mmWave networks have unique propagation and reflection characteristics, making coverage difficult to predict. The PCTEL® TX2440 transmitter mimics the propagation profiles of 5G mmWave signals, enabling real-world coverage testing prior to deployment. With data from CW testing, engineers can efficiently plan and design in-building and outdoor networks, reducing the cost of delivering effective 5G coverage.

“As demand for 5G service continues to rise, network engineers need tools that can help them expand the 5G footprint to key venues and other high-density environments,” said Rishi Bharadwaj, PCTEL’s Chief Operating Officer. “The TX2440 transmitter reinforces PCTEL’s leadership in the 5G market with a new test and measurement solution that makes it easier for mobile network operators and venue owners to deploy mmWave 5G coverage with confidence,” added Bharadwaj.

Key features include:

User-selectable 24-40 GHz transmission

Small, lightweight form factor

High performance mmWave antennas

Up to 5 hours continuous transmission with optional hot swappable battery pack system

During CW testing, signals from the TX2440 transmitter can be accurately measured using a portable PCTEL HBflex™ scanning receiver. PCTEL’s SeeHawk® data collection and reporting software enables users to view coverage data immediately or easily export it to leading network design and post processing tools. HBflex scanning receivers and SeeHawk software can also be used to test 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz coverage and signal quality throughout the network lifecycle.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL®, SeeHawk®, and HBflex™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of PCTEL, Inc. © 2020 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

