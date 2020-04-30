Parade Technologies Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Financial Highlights:

Q120 consolidated revenue US$98.36 million, compared with US$93.72 million in the year-ago quarter

Q120 consolidated net income US$20.69 million; Basic and Fully diluted after-tax EPS US$0.27 (NT$8.00) and US$0.26 (NT$7.79), respectively

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2020 ended March 31, 2020, and provided guidance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Consolidated revenue was US$98.36 million and consolidated net income was US$20.69 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share (“EPS”) were US$0.27 (NT$8.00) and US$0.26 (NT$7.79), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$93.72 million and consolidated net income of US$18.59 million, or US$0.24 (NT$7.42) and US$0.23 (NT$7.13) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

In US dollars, the first quarter of 2020 consolidated revenue increased 2.27% sequentially and was up 4.95% year-over-year.

The gross profit in the first quarter of 2020 was US$43.90 million, representing an increase of 3.87% from the previous quarter and an increase of 11.86% compared to the same quarter of last year.

Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2020:

Revenue: US$105 ~115 Million

Gross Margin: 41.5% ~44.5%

Operating Expense: US$23 ~24 Million

The financial figures detailed above for the first quarter of 2020 have been reviewed by independent accountants.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries. The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue 98,360 96,180 98,360 93,720 2,961,629 2,931,558 2,961,629 2,889,378 Cost of goods sold 54,462 53,919 54,462 54,478 1,639,853 1,643,425 1,639,853 1,679,571 Gross profit 43,898 42,261 43,898 39,242 1,321,776 1,288,133 1,321,776 1,209,807 Research & development expenses 13,898 13,962 13,898 12,787 418,478 425,578 418,478 394,207 Sales & marketing expenses 4,864 4,821 4,864 4,535 146,442 146,912 146,442 139,814 General & administrative expenses 3,641 3,704 3,641 3,100 109,645 112,903 109,645 95,577 Total operating expenses 22,403 22,487 22,403 20,422 674,565 685,393 674,565 629,598 Operating income 21,495 19,774 21,495 18,820 647,211 602,740 647,211 580,209 Non-operating income and expenses 817 1,007 817 525 24,608 30,678 24,608 16,201 Income before income taxes 22,312 20,781 22,312 19,345 671,819 633,418 671,819 596,410 Income tax expense 1,625 66 1,625 755 48,928 2,001 48,928 23,273 Net income 20,687 20,715 20,687 18,590 622,891 631,417 622,891 573,137 EPS – Basic (In Dollar) $0.27 $0.27 $0.27 $0.24 $8.00 $8.18 $8.00 $7.42 Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands) 77,872 77,194 77,872 77,228 77,872 77,194 77,872 77,228 EPS – Diluted (In Dollar) $0.26 $0.26 $0.26 $0.23 $7.79 $7.98 $7.79 $7.13 Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands) 79,965 79,132 79,965 80,332 79,965 79,132 79,965 80,332

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands As of March 31, 2020 and 2019 Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Current assets Cash & cash equivalents 282,212 203,678 8,531,276 6,277,354 Accounts receivable, net 45,960 51,892 1,389,371 1,599,309 Inventories, net 31,576 35,399 954,540 1,090,995 Prepayments 10,881 6,195 328,922 190,929 Other current assets 11,289 9,624 341,257 296,618 Total current assets 381,918 306,788 11,545,366 9,455,205 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 9,346 10,047 282,538 309,639 Right-of-use assets 5,581 6,590 168,721 203,108 Intangible assets 77,367 82,812 2,338,795 2,552,250 Deferred income tax assets 3,922 2,239 118,550 69,009 Other non-current assets 854 883 25,824 27,232 Total non-current assets 97,070 102,571 2,934,428 3,161,238 Total Assets 478,988 409,359 14,479,794 12,616,443 Current Liabilities Accounts payable 28,035 23,454 847,490 722,867 Other payables 21,116 17,767 638,316 547,571 Current income tax liabilities 17,182 16,800 519,418 517,773 Lease liabilities – current 2,010 2,055 60,774 63,333 Other current liabilities 7,913 6,921 239,206 213,295 Total current liabilities 76,256 66,997 2,305,204 2,064,839 Non current Liabilities Lease liabilities – non-current 3,571 4,535 107,947 139,775 Total non current liabilities 3,571 4,535 107,947 139,775 Equity Ordinary shares 26,326 26,058 799,611 791,299 Capital reserves 104,245 93,031 3,171,706 2,812,895 Retained earnings 292,406 243,192 8,958,168 7,452,955 Other equity (20,520 ) (17,862 ) (761,117 ) (441,870 ) Treasury shares (3,296 ) (6,592 ) (101,725 ) (203,450 ) Total equity 399,161 337,827 12,066,643 10,411,829 Total liabilities and equity 478,988 409,359 14,479,794 12,616,443

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands For three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Income before income tax for the period 22,312 19,345 671,819 596,410 Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets) 3,493 3,661 105,163 112,876 Share-based compensation cost 2,626 2,118 81,086 65,334 Interest income (815 ) (654 ) (24,539 ) (20,155 ) Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows 5,304 5,125 161,710 158,055 Accounts receivable (6,016 ) (5,948 ) (181,852 ) (183,308 ) Inventories (96 ) 402 (2,886 ) 12,374 Prepayments (2,537 ) 538 (76,696 ) 16,665 Other current assets 397 1,215 12,006 37,351 Net changes in assets relating to operating activities (8,252 ) (3,793 ) (249,428 ) (116,918 ) Accounts payable 1,811 (8,172 ) 54,742 (251,861 ) Other payables (3,524 ) (2,581 ) (106,531 ) (79,566 ) Other current liabilities 1,572 (394 ) 47,511 (12,137 ) Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities (141 ) (11,147 ) (4,278 ) (343,564 ) Cash provided by operations 19,223 9,530 579,823 293,983 Interest received 815 654 24,539 20,155 Income tax paid (6,725 ) (235 ) (202,501 ) (7,238 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 13,313 9,949 401,861 306,900 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of equipment (1,117 ) (418 ) (33,633 ) (12,899 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (240 ) (1,620 ) (7,216 ) (49,944 ) Decrease (Increase) in refundable deposits 12 (75 ) 349 (2,298 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,345 ) (2,113 ) (40,500 ) (65,141 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 298 337 8,967 10,390 Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities (413 ) (477 ) (12,422 ) (14,691 ) Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation 43 15 1,295 448 Net cash used in financing activities (72 ) (125 ) (2,160 ) (3,853 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (64 ) 266 66,075 27,520 Net Increase in cash and cash equivalents 11,832 7,977 425,276 265,426 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 270,380 195,701 8,106,000 6,011,928 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 282,212 203,678 8,531,276 6,277,354

