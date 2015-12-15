Panasonic TOUGHBOOK Appoints Michael Willett As UK Logistics and Manufacturing Lead

Aims to improve mobile workforce productivity across the supply chain with Panasonic TOUGHBOOK rugged solutions.

BRACKNELL, UK. 15th April 2021 – Panasonic has appointed Michael Willett as its new key account manager in the UK & Ireland for retail, transportation & logistics (T&L) and manufacturing for its Mobile Solutions Business Division. Michael aims to bring the productivity benefits of Panasonic TOUGHBOOK rugged mobile computing to businesses operating throughout the supply chain.

“From the manufacture of products, through the distribution network and ultimately to their point of sale, rugged mobile computing can help to improve the productivity and efficiency of businesses operating across the supply chain,” said Michael. “Whether it’s rugged notebooks for monitoring and maintaining production lines, rugged tablets for use in the warehouse and retail outlets or handheld devices for logistics and distribution, Panasonic TOUGHBOOK has a range of solutions to help businesses digitalise their operations.”

Over the past decade, Michael has gained experience in modernising warehouse & supply chain operations, implementing real time delivery systems and working in areas such as smart asset management through to Smart mobility visibility solutions. With an understanding of rugged technology market trends and innovation areas, Michael brings expertise in understanding industry sector challenges and implementing bespoke solutions through consultation with both end users and partners. As an Android specialist, he has assisted with OS migration projects and introduced rugged tablets and handheld solutions to modernise the warehouse to deliver more efficiency to customers.

Commenting on his new role, Michael said: “I’m joining at a time when the focus on digital transformation is pivotal within these markets. From e-commerce fulfilment to manufacturing, businesses are ramping up their transformation efforts to meet growing demand and streamline operations. We’re looking to bring the benefits of rugged computing, automation and digitisation, right through the supply chain industry.”

He continued, “One challenge I’m keen to address is helping the smaller and mid-size enterprises with this transformational journey. It may be that they have felt that modernising was previously out of reach, or that they have failed to implement the right specialised solution, but we aim to put the power back into the hands of mobile workforces, large and small, to improve productivity and reduce costs. Enabling workers across the supply chain to be fully digitally connected, wherever they are, whatever the conditions, is our core business objective. Through boosting the efficiency of mobile workforces with our specialised rugged solutions, we can deliver significant ROI benefits to their businesses.”

Commenting on the appointment, Chris Turner, Country Manager for UK & Ireland at TOUGHBOOK, said: “Over the years, TOUGHBOOK has built a successful track record and strong presence with the big players in these sectors. Introducing Michael to the team will help broaden our reach across the wider industry, reaching businesses of all sizes. We’re also looking to drive awareness of our unique TOUGHBOOK-as-a-Service offering and the additional professional solutions we can offer mobile workforces in this sector, moving the focus solely from hardware to our wider mobile business solutions.”

