NTT Solmare: Obey Me! Anime Coming This Summer! A Special Anime and Promotional Image Out Now!

6 hours ago

OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NTTSolmare–“Obey Me!” — a mobile game by NTT Solmare Corporation (Headquarters: Chuo Ward, Osaka, Japan; President: Toshiaki Asahi, hereafter referred to as “NTT Solmare,”) that was released overseas in 2019 and in Japan in 2020 — has an anime in the works for this summer.


Special Anime “Devildom Family Trip!” Unveiled on April Fools’ Day

In preparation for the anime announcement, we surprised our players yesterday by adding a surprise event that involved putting the special anime “Devildom Family Trip!” inside the game. The phrases “Obey Me!,” “The Anime,” and “Coming This Summer” appeared at the end.

The special anime “Devildom Family Trip!” is now available for streaming on YouTube

https://youtu.be/5U66yigbz0Y

There Really IS an Anime Coming!

With April Fools’ Day over, we are once again announcing that the Obey Me! anime has been confirmed for this summer. The anime will depict the lively everyday lives of the demon brothers through special episodes separate from the game’s main story (Lessons). In anticipation for the anime, a promotional image featuring the unique, ikemen brothers was unveiled.

Colored Pencil Animation Japan Will Create the Anime

Colored Pencil Animation Japan (https://www.cpaj.co.jp/) will be in charge of bringing the anime to life while production will be a joint effort by NTT Solmare, SOTSU CO., LTD., TOEI ADVERTISING, LTD., and Bouncy Co., Ltd. as part of the larger “Obey Me! Project.”

The Cast to Appear in the Official Web Series “Obey Me! The Boys in the House”

The Obey Me! cast will appear in the official web series “Obey Me! The Boys in the House.” The first episode will be released on streaming websites such as YouTube on Friday, April 9.

Official Website and Social Media

Contacts

Press Release-Related Inquiries
Obey Me! Project Production Team: Okumura, Suzuki

E-mail: obeyme_license@nttsolmare.com

Game-Related Inquiries
NTT Solmare Corporation

Game Division: Taisuke Matsushima, Mayu Nakashima

Email: info@nttsolmare.com

