Nova Southeastern University and Mobilitie Deploying Campus-Wide 5G Coverage

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobilitie, the largest privately-held wireless infrastructure firm in the nation, is deploying a cutting-edge 5G network across the campus of Nova Southeastern University (NSU) in Davie, Florida.

The impressive 5G neutral-host wireless network blankets the 314-acre campus, including administrative offices, classrooms, the library, residence halls, computer labs and athletic facilities, providing high-speed communications and connectivity for the 20,000 plus student body, faculty and operations.

“We’re thrilled to provide our students, faculty and staff with an ultra-fast, state-of-the-art wireless network across our Davie campus,” said Tom West, Chief Information Officer of NSU.

“Mobilitie was a clear choice for NSU due to their solution approach and experience with both indoor and outdoor wireless networks. We’re pleased to be working with such a trusted partner in the space,” added Mark Gonzalez, Senior Director, Network and Telecommunication Services of NSU.

The NSU network boasts the latest 5G-enabled infrastructure and serves as the foundation for future generations of wireless services and capabilities. With a faster and more reliable multi-carrier network, students and faculty can confidently feel connected, whether it’s on-campus or remote learning, streaming and uploading videos for presentations and lessons, or texting and making calls in-between classes.

“High-speed connectivity—now, more than ever—is playing a critical role in higher education and campus life,” said Michael Curry, VP of Wireless Solutions of Mobilitie. “Mobilitie is excited to bring a robust and dependable 5G network to the NSU campus to ensure its students stay connected and can take their education and campus experience to the next level.”

