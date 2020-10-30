Nintendo News: Reporting Ignition and Liftoff – Pikmin 3 Deluxe Launching Now

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NintendoSwitch–Crew members, close and lock your visors: The launch has begun! The Pikmin 3 Deluxe game is now available for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. A new overview trailer for the game can be viewed here.





Join Alph, Brittany and Captain Charlie as they lead a squad of tenaciously cute Pikmin in a quest for survival on a mysterious planet. Explore lush environments full of wondrous lifeforms to discover, playful puzzles to solve and huge critters to defeat in battle. From the snow-covered Distant Tundra to the untamed wild of the Twilight River, your curiosity and tactical teamwork will help you overcome adversity and collect food for your home planet.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe brings a range of enhancements to the game in its Nintendo Switch debut, including the ability to play Story mode in co-op with a friend. This time, the adventure will also feature new side-story missions starring the characters Louie and Olimar, along with all the Mission mode DLC stages from the original game’s release.

With new difficulty options, lock-on targeting, optional hints, the Piklopedia and the choice to play at a more relaxed pace, it’s more inviting than ever to dive into all the fun the world of Pikmin has to offer. The in-game camera also returns in Pikmin 3 Deluxe, which allows you to take pictures of the game’s curious creatures and detailed environments so you can easily share your monumental discoveries with others.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe is now available at a suggested retail price of $59.99. There’s also a free demo in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. Save data from the demo version will carry over to the full version of the game, once purchased. Calling all Pikmin pros: Defeating the first boss in the demo and transferring your save data to the full version of the game will immediately unlock the Ultra-Spicy difficulty option for the full game!

For more information about Pikmin 3 Deluxe, visit https://pikmin3.nintendo.com/.

