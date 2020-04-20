NextInput Achieves Major Milestone of 10 Million Units Shipped

5 hours ago

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NextInput, Inc., the leader in MEMS-based sensing solutions, today announced that total shipments of the Company’s devices have now exceeded 10 million units into immersive 3D Mobile gaming, solid-state steering wheel controls and buttonless wearable devices. Making this accomplishment all the more significant, it was achieved with excellent yields, zero field failures, and 100% on-time delivery.

“I am proud we’ve achieved a major milestone of having shipped our 10th million unit,” says Ali Foughi, NextInput CEO and Founder. “We have created a new market with our disruptive sensing technologies. We are now seeing strong pull for our ForceTouch™ and ForceGauge® solutions; with additional design wins in Automotive, Wearables, Consumer, and Mobile going into mass production in the 2nd half of 2020. Based on our customers’ forecasts for these major platforms, we expect to ship the next 10 million units in a fraction of the time it took for the first 10.”

About NextInput

NextInput, Inc., headquartered in the Silicon Valley, provides MEMS-based sensing solutions for the Consumer, Automotive, Mobile, Robotics, Medical and Industrial markets.

©2019 NextInput, Inc. All rights reserved. NextInput®, ForceTouch™ and ForceGauge®

Source: NextInput, Inc.

Contacts

Ali Foughi, CEO & Founder

NextInput, Inc.

980 Linda Vista Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94043

pr@nextinput.com

You may have missed

10 Technologies to Help Older Adults Keep Healthy During COVID-19 Crisis

3 hours ago

NextInput Achieves Major Milestone of 10 Million Units Shipped

5 hours ago

HyperX Expands HyperX Stinger Headset Lineup with Two New Gaming Headsets

8 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Available for Frontline Workers

8 hours ago

Alarm.com to Announce 2020 First Quarter Financial Results on May 7, 2020

10 hours ago
error: Content is protected !!