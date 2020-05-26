Newegg’s “We Love Dads & Grads” Promotion Offers Deep Discounts on Gifts for Tech Enthusiasts

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Newegg—Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, today kicked off “We Love Dads & Grads,” the company’s week-long promotion offering great deals on the latest tech products. And steep discounts aren’t just limited to technology, as Newegg has discounted hundreds of products across all categories.

“Over the past couple of months, families have faced unusual challenges brought on by COVID-19,” said Anthony Chow, Newegg’s Global CEO. “This year it’s more important than ever that we acknowledge the hard work and deep commitment of the dads and grads in our lives.”

Newegg’s “We Love Dads & Grads” promotion kicked off this morning and continues through 11:59 p.m. Pacific on Monday, June 1. Sample deals include:

Corsair Crystal Series 570X RGB Steel / Tempered Glass ATX Mid Tower Case: $169.99

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 16-Core 3.5 GHz Socket AM4 105W Desktop Processor: $709.99

MSI GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER DirectX 12 GTX 1650 Super Gaming Video Card: $179.99

Team Group MP33 M.2 2280 256GB PCIe 3.0 x4 with NVMe 1.3 3D NAND Internal Solid State Drive: $39.99

ASUS ZenBook 14 Ultra-Slim Laptop 14″ Full HD AMD R7 3700U CPU Windows 10: $729.99

CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB (4 x 8GB) 288-Pin DDR4 DRAM DDR4 3200 Desktop Memory: $189.99

ASUS ROG Swift PG279Q 27″ 165Hz 2560 x 1440 2K 4ms Monitor: $609.99

Xiaomi 70MAI Smart Car DVR 1080P 130 Degree Wide Dash Cam: $34.99

Motorola Moto G7 Power 4G LTE 6.2″ 32GB Unlocked Cell Phone: $179.99

Samsung QLED Q90 Series 65″ 4K Motion Rate 240 LED TV: $2,199.00

For more information and to shop Newegg, visit https://newegg.com. Like Newegg on Facebook and follow Newegg on Twitter to stay up to date on the company’s latest news.

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 40 million registered customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://newegg.com

Contacts

John Snedigar, Faultline Communications



john@faultlinecomms.com

408-705-7518