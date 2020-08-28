Newegg Celebrates Intel Gamer Days with Custom PC Giveaway

One Lucky Winner to Receive Gaming PC Custom-built by @RobeyTech Valued at $4,500

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IntelGamerDays—Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, today unveiled details of its latest PC-build giveaway. The Intel & ASUS 10900K ROG Z490 Super Build Giveaway* features a custom gaming PC valued at $4,500, designed and built by Justin “RobeyTech” Robey, a gamer and tech-focused streamer well-known for building amazing PCs during his weekly show, RobeyTech.

“This was a blast to plan and build, and it was incredible getting the support from Intel, ASUS, InWin and Optimus,” said Justin “RobeyTech” Robey, who designed and built the PC featured in the Intel & ASUS 10900K ROG Z490 Super Build Giveaway. “I wanted something that looked extremely clean and highlighted the all-white aesthetic to really show off the D-Frame from InWin. I really love how this build came out and I am beyond excited for whoever gets to take this beautiful build home.”

RobeyTech’s build features Intel’s latest flagship CPU, the i9-10900K 10-core 5.3GHz processor, an ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2080 Ti video card and an ASUS ROG STRIX Z490-A gaming motherboard, wrapped in a handcrafted limited-edition steel tubing chassis from InWin and cooled down by the latest hardware from Optimus Water Cooling.

“We’ve built a number of PCs with RobeyTech over the years, and this latest build is by far one of his best,” said Anthony Chow, Newegg’s Global CEO. “Not only does it showcase the latest hardware from our close partner Intel, but it balances technical prowess with visual appeal to create a powerful, beautiful gaming PC that any gamer would be proud to display.”

Newegg is celebrating this week’s Intel Gamer Days with several co-promotional activities with Counter Logic Gaming (CLG). This includes two CLG build streams on @RobeyTech channels, and CLG vlog videos by CLG players Rush and LS, all of which will be cross-promoted via Newegg’s YouTube and social channels.

For more information and details on how to enter the Intel & ASUS 10900K ROG Z490 Super Build Giveaway, visit https://www.newegg.com/promotions/nepro/20-1699/index.html. For more information and to shop Newegg, visit https://www.newegg.com/. Like Newegg on Facebook, subscribe to Newegg on YouTube and follow Newegg on Twitter to stay up to date on the company’s latest news.

*No Purchase Necessary. Sweepstakes ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on 9/17/2020. Open to legal U.S. residents, at least 18+. See Official Rules for complete details, including how to enter drawings and entry periods: https://promotions.newegg.com/social/Intel__Asus_10900K_Super_Build_Giveaway_-_Official_Rules-v2.pdf

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 40 million registered customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.newegg.com/.

Contacts

John Snedigar, Faultline Communications



john@faultlinecomms.com

408-705-7518