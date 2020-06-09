Newegg Bridge Offers Outsourced Customer Service Solutions for 3PL Clients

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3PL—Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, has added a new turnkey customer service outsourcing solution to its portfolio of third-party logistics (3PL) solutions. Newegg Bridge is a new service provided by Newegg Logistics, the company’s in-house fulfillment network.

“Traditional 3PL services tend to focus on warehousing and fulfillment, however we see growing demand among our clients for a more comprehensive set of solutions,” said Jamie Spannos, Global Chief Operating Officer of Newegg. “To meet this demand, we’re happy to now offer outsourced dedicated customer service capabilities that address what has become a common pain-point for many of our sellers, vendors and more broadly across our 3PL clients. With Newegg Bridge, our partners can focus their attention on growing their businesses and leave the customer service to Newegg. Newegg Bridge complements our ecosystem of service offerings, connecting multiple channels including email, phone, chat, SMS and social across multiple spoken languages.”

Newegg Bridge makes it easy for sellers to outsource a complete set of customer service capabilities, including:

Customer Service Management

Newegg’s omni-channel contact center solution helps brands create loyalty, connecting with customers via every possible channel. Highly trained agents are prepared to deliver a high level of service from the very first interaction, ensuring a positive experience with swift resolution to any issue.

Social Media Monitoring

Now more than ever, customers turn to social media to engage with business they frequent. Newegg helps sellers cultivate connection via traditional channels such as Facebook and Twitter, as well as other more specialized online forums. Newegg’s brand advocates’ high-touch social engagement reinforces customer satisfaction, and often surfaces key customer insights to help sellers further refine their online shopping experiences.

“We’ve been through numerous customer service solutions over the years, and Newegg is the first team we are truly happy with across the board,” said Austin Wright, CEO of The California Beach Co. “Newegg’s team integrated with ours seamlessly, they were up and running in record time (even despite our immense volume), and they continually go above and beyond to take care of us and our customers. I highly recommend Newegg Bridge for any company thinking about outsourcing their customer service needs.”

Newegg’s customer service experience runs deep, with more than 2M support tickets handled on behalf of more than 10,000 vendors. The company’s proven track record of delivering excellent customer service for nearly two decades uniquely qualifies Newegg to serve as the customer service gateway for its 3PL clients.

Newegg Bridge offers flexible, customizable solutions tailored to each brand’s specific needs. Newegg integrates with its 3PL clients’ systems and requirements to deliver a superior customer experience. Newegg Bridge clients have the option of engaging a dedicated team of agents manage all customer interaction start-to-finish, a shared agent solution for low volume or a blended solution that enables 3PL clients to build a dedicated team of agents while leveraging the benefits of a shared agent model to help manage spikes in contact volume.

Visit https://logistics.newegg.com/ to learn more about Newegg Bridge, as well as Newegg’s full suite of 3PL capabilities.

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 40 million registered customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.newegg.com/.

