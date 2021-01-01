New Esri Book Describes Crime Analysis for a Broad Audience

Understanding Crime Allows Anyone to Understand Geospatial Approaches to Law Enforcement

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the publication of Understanding Crime: Analyzing the Geography of Crime.

From internationally respected crime science researcher and instructor Spencer Chainey, Understanding Crime: Analyzing the Geography of Crime illuminates the spatial patterns of crime and techniques for seeing them, analyzing them, and acting on them.

Chapters are structured with clear objectives, key learning points, thorough citations, and lists of additional resources. Accessible to GIS users regardless of expertise, experience, and the type of GIS being used, Understanding Crime is a great place to begin and to further one’s understanding of and response to crime. Academics and practitioners—professors, students, analysts, researchers, police officers, public safety officials—will find that topics are discussed in lay terms so they are easier to understand and thus easier to apply. And while it can be read from cover to cover, for many, this book will become a reference to which they will return over and over.

Spanning theories underpinning the geographic analysis of crime to mapping and crime risk analysis, this book will help readers better understand crime and will also improve how the geography of crime is studied and the quality of the services provided to colleagues and communities.

Understanding Crime: Analyzing the Geography of Crime is available in print (ISBN: 9781589485846, 304 pages, US$79.99) and as an e-book (ISBN: 9781589485853, US$79.99). Both editions can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. The print edition is also available for purchase at esri.com/esripress or by calling 1-800-447-9778. If outside the United States, visit esri.com/esripressorders for complete ordering options, or visit esri.com/distributors to contact your local Esri distributor. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

