Mobilitie Lights Up U.S. Bank Tower in Los Angeles with New Wireless Network

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobilitie, the largest privately-held wireless infrastructure firm in the nation, is deploying a new, state-of-the-art wireless network at Los Angeles icon, U.S. Bank Tower.

Extending 72 floors above the heart of Los Angeles, U.S. Bank Tower tenants will have reliable, high-speed connectivity regardless of which floor they are on, including the building’s helipad. The wireless network throughout the building features over 500 antennas and nearly 30,000 feet of fiber. The DAS is remotely powered from a single headend space and designed to accommodate a full 5G system.

U.S. Bank Tower tenants aren’t the only ones who will benefit from Mobilitie’s deployment. Even at heights of nearly 1,000 feet above Los Angeles city streets, visitors to the observation deck and luxe restaurant 71 Above will be able to stream and upload photos and videos seamlessly. Mobilitie’s partnership with U.S. Bank Tower further demonstrates Mobilitie’s dedication to serving the business and entertainment hubs within the greater Los Angeles area.

“Quality network connectivity was a much needed amenity and a priority for U.S. Bank Tower,” said Sarah Valdez, Director of Wireless Solutions at Mobilitie. “Our partnership has allowed us to provide this service to their tenants with an efficient and seamless DAS implementation.”

“We’re thrilled to provide another hallmark Los Angeles building with enhanced connectivity,” said Lisa Doumiaty, Vice President of Wireless Solutions at Mobilitie. “Partnering with U.S. Bank Tower to deploy this network demonstrates our ability to provide world-class wireless solutions to this thriving business and entertainment community. It is also an important expansion of our Los Angeles wireless infrastructure in addition to the thousands of sites we currently operate throughout the city.”

