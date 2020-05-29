Mobile Gaming Market 2020-2024 | Growing Popularity of AR Games to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GlobalMobileGamingMarket–Technavio has been monitoring the mobile gaming market and it is poised to grow by USD 44.64 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.





Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio’s latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Mobile Gaming Market. Download free sample report

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Activision Blizzard Inc., CyberAgent Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Niantic Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Ubisoft Entertainment. are some of the major market participants. The growing popularity of AR games will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing popularity of AR games has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/global-mobile-gaming-market-industry-analysis

Mobile Gaming Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Mobile Gaming Market is segmented as below:

■ Platform

■ Online

■ Offline

■ Geographic Landscape

■ APAC

■ Europe

■ MEA

■ North America

■ South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40192

Mobile Gaming Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mobile gaming market report covers the following areas:

■ Mobile Gaming Market Size

■ Mobile Gaming Market Trends

■ Mobile Gaming Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of mobile cloud video gaming as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile gaming market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Mobile Gaming Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

■ CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

■ Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile gaming market growth during the next five years

■ Estimation of the mobile gaming market size and its contribution to the parent market

■ Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

■ The growth of the mobile gaming market

■ Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

■ Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile gaming market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

■ 2.1 Preface

■ 2.2 Preface

■ 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

■ Market ecosystem

■ Market characteristics

■ Value chain analysis

■ Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

■ Market definition

■ Market sizing 2019

■ Market outlook

■ Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

■ Bargaining power of buyers

■ Bargaining power of suppliers

■ Threat of new entrants

■ Threat of substitutes

■ Threat of rivalry

■ Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLATFORM

■ Market segmentation by platform

■ Comparison by platform

■ Online – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Offline – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Market opportunity by platform

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

■ Geographic segmentation

■ Geographic comparison

■ APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Key leading countries

■ Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

■ Market drivers

■ Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

■ Growth of free-to-play mobile games

■ Popularity of e-sports

■ Emergence of mobile cloud video gaming

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

■ Overview

■ Landscape disruption

■ Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

■ Vendors covered

■ Vendor classification

■ Market positioning of vendors

■ Activision Blizzard Inc.

■ CyberAgent Inc.

■ Electronic Arts, Inc.

■ GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

■ Microsoft Corp.

■ NetEase Inc.

■ Niantic Inc.

■ Tencent Holdings Ltd.

■ The Walt Disney Co.

■ Ubisoft Entertainment

PART 14: APPENDIX

■ Research methodology

■ List of abbreviations

■ Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research



Jesse Maida



Media & Marketing Executive



US: +1 844 364 1100



UK: +44 203 893 3200



Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/