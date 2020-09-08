MetaCX Appoints Former Facebook Executive as Chief Product Officer

Anand Tharanathan joins MetaCX exec team after a three-year run as a product research executive for the social media giant

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MetaCX, the pioneer in a new outcomes-based approach for managing the customer lifecycle, today announced its appointment of Anand Tharanathan to the newly created role of Chief Product Officer. Tharanathan joins MetaCX from Facebook where, as the head of user experience research, he led end-to-end product research for Facebook Search, Identity, News and the overall App Platform. In this role, he was responsible for bringing a user-centered perspective to the forefront, impacting product strategy for a variety of products, across conceptualization, ideation, development and launch. Before Facebook, Tharanathan held executive leadership positions at Angie’s List and Fjord, the design and innovation division of Accenture Interactive.

“Anand is an innovator of the highest level and we are delighted he has joined our team,” said Scott McCorkle, co-founder and CEO of MetaCX. “His experience is uniquely suited to our mission to digitally transform the way companies manage relationships with other companies. The scope of enterprise software has traditionally been limited to one organization, when business is actually conducted in a connected network of many businesses. Anand will help MetaCX bring this ecosystem thinking to the next generation of B2B SaaS.”

At MetaCX, Tharanathan will lead the product organization, including product strategy and management, research, design and delivery, working closely with the existing technology and go-to-market teams. He will report to McCorkle.

“I was instantly attracted to the impressive strategic vision at MetaCX, and the opportunity to build B2C-like product experiences for B2B companies,” said Tharanathan. “I’m thrilled to join Scott and team in building category defining products and experiences focused on user-centered value creation.”

Tharanathan holds a Ph.D. in Experimental Psychology from Texas Tech University, an MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and master’s and undergraduate degrees in industrial and production engineering.

In June, MetaCX launched wide commercial availability of its B2B customer lifecycle management platform. MetaCX transforms how suppliers and buyers collaborate and win together. By creating shared spaces that allow suppliers and buyers to define and measure target outcomes, MetaCX helps align sales, success and delivery teams around real value that customers can see. The result is better trust and transparency, which translates into higher win rates, larger deals, and longer, more profitable customer relationships.

This appointment is the latest in a series of recent MetaCX executive hires, including last month’s announcement of industry veteran Brett Crossley as VP of services and success and April’s appointment of former Pendo CMO and Gartner Chief of Research Jake Sorofman as president. In late 2018, MetaCX announced $14 million in early funding led by Upfront Ventures with participation from Indianapolis-based High Alpha. MetaCX is actively in use by more than 20 early customers, including notable SaaS companies and a Fortune 500 industrial IoT leader.

Customer Room Event

The week of September 21, MetaCX is hosting a weeklong digital gathering for customer and revenue teams. “The Customer Room” will feature inspired presentations, workshops, discussions and musical performances, held daily from Noon to 2:00 p.m. ET. The sessions are “snackable” in length, and registration is free and flexible so attendees can register for whichever sessions inspire them the most, whenever it fits their schedule, live or on-demand.

Learn more and reserve your spot here.

About MetaCX

MetaCX is pioneering a new outcomes-based approach for managing the entire customer lifecycle by transforming how suppliers and buyers collaborate and win together. By creating shared spaces that allow suppliers and buyers to define and measure outcomes, MetaCX helps align sales, success and delivery teams around real business impact that customers can see. Headquartered in Indianapolis, MetaCX has raised $14 million from Upfront Ventures and High Alpha, and is led by former executives from Salesforce, ExactTarget and Pendo. For more information, visit www.MetaCX.com or follow on Twitter @metacx.

