MathWorks Previews the MATLAB EXPO 2021 Online Conference

Participants can select from 70+ sessions, keynote presentations, and interactive workshops highlighting the latest features and capabilities of MATLAB and Simulink

NATICK, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MathWorks today previewed the agenda for MATLAB EXPO 2021 to be held live across multiple international time zones during May 4–5, 2021. The event will feature more than 70 sessions and interactive workshops spanning 10 focus areas including AI, autonomous systems, modeling and simulation, predictive maintenance, 5G and radar, and teaching with MATLAB and Simulink. Attendance is free and registration is now open at: www.matlabexpo.com/online.html.

MATLAB EXPO will highlight the latest features and capabilities of MATLAB® and Simulink® through real-world examples and hands-on demonstrations, while providing a forum for engineers, scientists, and researchers to share knowledge, network with peers, and talk to MathWorks experts. The conference also will offer interactive MATLAB and Simulink workshops as well as a digital exhibition area showcasing more than 20 MathWorks partners and affiliates.

Included: MathWorks Automotive Conference

New for 2021, MATLAB EXPO will incorporate the MathWorks Automotive Conference (MAC), the flagship event for MathWorks automotive customers worldwide. With two dedicated tracks in the EXPO, MAC 2021 will offer 15+ industry-specific sessions on topics including automotive megatrends, automated driving, electrification, and virtual vehicles. The MAC keynote, “Transforming the Software Development Paradigm to Meet the Unique Needs of Our Industry and Customers,” will be presented by Jeff Daiker, Executive Director at Cummins.

MATLAB EXPO Program Highlights

The COVID-19 pandemic was unlike anything we have ever experienced. Scientists and engineers around the world responded to this monumental challenge and quickly developed solutions – from detection to containment to treatment – using MATLAB and Simulink. In his keynote, “Scientists and Engineers Save the World,” MathWorks Vice President of Marketing, Rich Rovner, will highlight transformative projects and surprising applications of MATLAB and Simulink in the fight against the pandemic.

The agenda also includes keynotes from renowned MathWorks customers.

“Advancing 5G for a New Decade,” John Smee, Vice President of Engineering, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. The talk will explore how 5G supports a variety of industries, including industrial IoT, automotive, and extended reality (XR). It will highlight the state of 5G technology today and what the recently completed 3GPP 5G NR Release 16 specifications include.

“The Interactions Between Natural and Artificial Intelligence,” Prof. Dr. Moritz Helmstaedter, Director of the Max Planck Institute for Brain Research, Frankfurt. What can next-generation AI learn from new insights into the neural network architecture of our brains? This talk reports how researchers are using neural network mapping (“connectomics”) in the brain to learn how biological computers work.

“Electrification in the Aerospace Industry,” Dr. Amit Gupta, Head of Rolls-Royce Electrical Singapore Pte Ltd. Electrification is being hailed as a pillar of the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution. Rolls-Royce Electrical’s vision is to be a world-class supplier of electrical power and propulsion systems to drive electrification. This presentation offers insight into the direction electrification will take in the aerospace industry.

Flexible Access to Interactive Presentations

As an online event, MATLAB EXPO 2021 is open to participants from around the world. On each day of the show, the event will be repeated in four blocks of 3.5 hours each for participants in four time zones. Those located in Asia (start 09:00 a.m. IST), Europe (start 10:00 a.m. CEST), U.S. East (start 08:30 a.m. EDT) and U.S. West (start 09:30 a.m. PDT) will have the opportunity to select sessions from any block to suit their personal schedules.

For a detailed agenda and registration, visit: www.matlabexpo.com/online.html

About MathWorks

MathWorks is the leading developer of mathematical computing software. MATLAB, the language of engineers and scientists, is a programming environment for algorithm development, data analysis, visualization, and numeric computation. Simulink is a block diagram environment for simulation and Model-Based Design of multidomain and embedded engineering systems. Engineers and scientists worldwide rely on these products to accelerate the pace of discovery, innovation, and development in automotive, aerospace, communications, electronics, industrial automation, and other industries. MATLAB and Simulink are also fundamental teaching and research tools in the world’s universities and learning institutions. Founded in 1984, MathWorks employs more than 5000 people in 16 countries, with headquarters in Natick, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information, visit mathworks.com.

