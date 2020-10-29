Littelfuse to Participate in Baird and Stifel Virtual Investor Conferences

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, announced today it will participate in the Baird Virtual Global Industrial Conference on November 10, 2020 and the Stifel Virtual Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference on November 11, 2020.

Contact your Baird or Stifel representative to schedule a call with management. Investor materials will be available on the investor relations page of the company’s website, Littelfuse.com.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics, and appliances. Our 11,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener and increasingly connected world – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com

LFUS-F

Contacts

Trisha Tuntland

Head of Investor Relations

(773) 628-2163