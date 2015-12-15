Li-Cycle Further Strengthens Leadership Team with Two Strategic Hires

Carl DeLuca and Lauren Choate to round out Li-Cycle’s Seasoned Executive Leadership Team

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Li-Cycle Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or “the Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the largest lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced the appointments of Carl DeLuca as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary and Lauren Choate as VP, Human Resources.





Mr. DeLuca and Ms. Choate are seasoned industry professionals bringing extensive relevant experience to each of their respective roles. Mr. DeLuca will lead Li-Cycle’s legal and regulatory functions in support of the Company’s global expansion plans. Ms. Choate will lead Li-Cycle’s human resources functions and will oversee talent management and acquisition to continue to attract top industry talent to the Company in support of its growth trajectory. Both executives report directly to Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ajay Kochhar.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to have Carl and Lauren join Li-Cycle to lead our legal, regulatory and human resources functions. Carl is a world class legal professional with extensive international business experience and Lauren is a transformational strategic human resources executive, both of which are essential to our global growth plans,” said Ajay Kochhar, Co-founder, President and CEO of Li-Cycle. “Carl and Lauren are joining us at a critical inflection point as we scale and expand our global reach and become a public company. On behalf of all of us here at Li-Cycle, I would like to extend a warm welcome both Carl and Lauren.”

Carl DeLuca – General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Mr. DeLuca brings 25 years of legal and public company experience to Li-Cycle with a track record of successfully executing business-critical transactions and leading organizational change. Prior to joining Li-Cycle, Mr. DeLuca served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Detour Gold Corporation, a TSX-listed gold producer, where he participated in a successful turnaround and sale of the company. His contributions will be recognized as a “Law Department Leader of the Year” at the 2021 Canadian Law Awards. Previously, Mr. DeLuca held various roles at Vale S.A.’s global base metal business, including Head of Legal for North American & U.K. Operations. His experience at Vale included advising on international M&A and joint ventures, capital projects, and commercial transactions. Mr. DeLuca started his career in private practice, in Toronto and New York.

“Li-Cycle is poised for success as a public company and I’m delighted to be joining the team at such an important time,” said Mr. DeLuca. “I am looking forward to playing a significant role in supporting the company’s vision to scale a truly circular and sustainable method of recovering valuable resources from lithium-ion battery manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries. I’m excited to be a part of the promising future for Li-Cycle and am proud to join a company that is addressing a global challenge head-on with an environmentally and economically sustainable solution to battery material recovery.”

Mr. DeLuca holds his LL.B. from the University of Windsor, an H.B.A. from the Ivey School of Business at Western University, and a B.A. from Huron University College.

Lauren Choate – VP, Human Resources

Ms. Choate brings over 25 years of experience across a variety of industries as a transformational global people operations leader and has been a change agent for complex corporate challenges balancing the people strategy in partnership with business opportunities. Prior to joining Li-Cycle, Ms. Choate led the human resources function for Kärcher North America, a $2.8 billion global cleaning technology solutions company. At Kärcher North America, Ms. Choate orchestrated major transformation of its people operations and oversaw a 15% increase in employee engagement in the midst of significant business changes. Prior to Kärcher North America she served as the Senior Director, Learning & Organizational Development at IHS transforming the learning team from purely a training delivery role to consultants driving a $2 billion rapidly growing, global services enterprise.

“I am thrilled to be joining this rapidly growing organization amidst its plans to become a public company,” said Ms. Choate. “I am excited to be surrounded with tremendous talent employing a well-executed business model that is well set up for success and positively impact society, as a whole. I look forward to bringing my experience as a leader in people operations to such an exciting company that’s primed for an inspiring future.”

Ms. Choate holds her MBA from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western University. She also holds a B.A. in Mathematics and Economics from Ohio Wesleyan University.

Receipt of Final Court Approval for Arrangement

Li-Cycle also announced that, on April 30, 2021, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the “Court”) issued a final order approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) in connection with the business combination agreement with Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PDAC) (“Peridot”) announced on February 16, 2021 (the “Business Combination”).

The closing of the Business Combination is expected in the second quarter of 2021 and remains subject to the approval of the shareholders of Peridot and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions. Upon the closing of the Business Combination, the combined company will be named Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (“Newco”) and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol, “LICY.”

About Li-Cycle Corp.

Li-Cycle is on a mission to leverage its innovative Spoke & Hub Technologies™ to provide a customer-centric, end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries, while creating a secondary supply of critical battery materials. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade raw materials through a closed-loop solution. For more information, visit https://li-cycle.com/.

