KartRider Rush+ Zooms in with LINE FRIENDS X BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Collaboration Available Tomorrow!

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Blackpink–Racers get ready to experience the magic of two exciting arrivals in the mobile racing phenomenon KartRider Rush+. Explore new karts, tracks, characters, and game modes in the massive Season 6 Fairytale Land update, plus enjoy a collaboration with LINE FRIENDS, a global creative studio, as k-pop star Jisoo from BLACKPINK hits the tracks with special limited-time items and a new character.





Starting tomorrow, the LINE FRIENDS X KartRider Rush+ collaboration will allow players to earn items designed by k-pop star Jisoo from BLACKPINK by completing a series of in-game events. These items can then be exchanged along with collected stars to gain rewards including a ‘Turtle Shell Bag’ backpack, a Jisoo themed title, and a Jisoo Aura. In addition, a new character designed by Jisoo and LINE FRIENDS, CHICHI, joins the fray as a playable character.

The Season 6 update released last week with various exciting new contents takes players on a journey to Fairytale Land, where racers can discover three magical new tracks based on classic fairytale stories, including “Beanstalk Raceway (Storybook),” “Extreme Zone (Village),” and “Louie’s Study (Castle).”

With these new karts, players will also be able drive several new colorful karts like the sneaker-inspired Sole Soul, the spiky, dark Stingray, the musical Grand Piano and the futuristic Brutus. New characters are also available as Tiera and Dreamer Marid join the roster.

In addition to this, racers can hone their driving skills in several new modes, including a 1v1 Bounty Race and a new Season 6 Ranked Mode. Those who manage to stay on top of the weekly rankings will be rewarded with Bounty Points, K-Coins, and possibly even a special title. Along with these modes, the update also opens up Chapters 45-48 in Story Mode with tons of new items to collect.

Based on the popular online gaming phenomenon, KartRider, KartRider Rush+ is a free-to-play kart racing mobile game delivering all the racing action of its namesake on iOS and Android devices. With gorgeous 3D graphics, KartRider Rush+ offers players robust tracks, karts and game modes, just like its online counterpart accommodating every level, from racing novice to drifting champion.

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

LINE FRIENDS is a global character brand that originally started from BROWN & FRIENDS, created for use as stickers for the leading mobile messenger app LINE and its 200 million active users worldwide. Taking a step further, the company has emerged as a global creative studio by offering diversified content based on its wide array of Intellectual Property (IP)s including ‘BT21,’ characters created together with global boy band BTS. LINE FRIENDS is also expanding its IP based business by partnering with various media and game companies such as Netflix, featuring in the original animated series, SUPERCELL’s ‘Brawl Stars’ and NEXON’s ‘KartRider.’ LINE FRIENDS also has collaborated with a number of renowned brands including Bang&Olufsen, Converse, LAMY, and Leica, all aligned with the company’s philosophy and value to release premium character products. LINE FRIENDS has operated more than 200 stores in a total of 14 markets in trend-leading cities such as New York, LA, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. Since it became an independent company in January 2015, LINE FRIENDS continues to win the hearts of Millennials and Gen Z worldwide through interactive digital communication and differentiated brand experience across multiple retail touchpoints including its online sales platforms. For more information, please visit www.LINEFRIENDS.com.

