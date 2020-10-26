Jenne Named Distributor of the Year (Americas) by Extreme Networks

Jenne, Inc. Receives Extreme Networks’ Distributor of the Year (Americas) Award for Highest FY20 Revenue for the Americas, Highest Percentage Cloud Growth, and Service Attach and Automation.

AVON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ExtremeNetworks–Jenne, Inc., a leading value-added distributor and master agent of technology products and solutions, today announced it has been recognized by Extreme Networks as its Distributor of the Year (Americas) at the Extreme Networks Virtual Partner Conference 2020. This award is presented annually by Extreme Networks to recognize their top distributor’s ingenuity and exceptional achievement that has contributed significantly toward growing and driving customer success within their reseller base for Extreme Networks’ solutions.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as Extreme’s 2020 distributor of the year,” said Sal LoSchiavo, vice president, networking sales for Jenne, Inc. “Jenne is proud to have earned this coveted award for the third time in the past four years. Our partnership with Extreme Networks spans over a decade and is incredibly important to Jenne’s success. With the highest year-over-year revenue and percentage Cloud growth of any Extreme Networks distributor in the region, we’re proud of what we have achieved and look forward to continuing to support Extreme’s partners.”

Commenting for Extreme Networks, Jonas Brown, senior director, global distribution said: “This year has been unpredictable. Businesses have been forced to sink or swim, and the ability to adapt and innovate, particularly in the networking industry, is key to survival. In the face of all this uncertainty, Jenne was still able to activate its network and achieve the highest revenue out of all of our partners in the Americas. Extreme is proud to recognize them as the winner of our Distributor of the Year award.”

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc. is a leading U.S. based value-added distributor and master agent of technology products and solutions focusing on unified communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, the Internet of Things (IoT) and the cloud, including equipment and software for the Enterprise and SMB markets. Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing value added resellers, integrators and service providers with a broad product selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support plus ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme’s website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contacts

Jenne, Inc.



Susan Elder, 440-471-3434



Senior Director of Marketing



selder@jenne.com