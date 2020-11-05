Iteris to Participate at Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Virtual Conference on November 17, 2020

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ITI #IoTIteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it will participate in the Craig-Hallum 11th Annual Alpha Select Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera and CFO Douglas Groves will be hosting virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a virtual meeting with Iteris management, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative, or Iteris’ investor relations firm, MKR Investor Relations, at ITI@mkr-group.com.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Iteris Contact
Douglas Groves

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (949) 270-9643

Email: dgroves@iteris.com

Investor Relations
MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

Todd Kehrli

Tel: (213) 277-5550

Email: iti@mkr-group.com

