Industry Veteran Ron Sege Appointed Executive Chairman and Acting CEO at Virtana

Sege to lead Virtana in helping customers transform and optimize their hybrid cloud infrastructure for cost, performance, and scale

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ron Sege has been appointed Executive Chairman and acting CEO of Virtana, the AIOps leader for enterprise hybrid cloud transformation, where he will spearhead the firm’s next wave of growth. He joins as the company focuses plans to help IT professionals modernize their infrastructure to optimize performance, cost, and scale using hybrid cloud architectures.





Virtana’s range of workload optimization, resource management and performance assurance tools today, help more than 265 worldwide customers and their partners plan, execute, and manage their hybrid cloud journey.

“Ron brings a formidable body of experience working within disruptive technology companies, making him well-suited to Virtana,” says John Kim, Co-founder and Managing Partner at HighBar Partners. “Ron is a strong leader, well connected and is deeply invested in the digital transformation market. Ron will leverage his unique go-to-market experience to position Virtana for global hyper-growth­—as infrastructure performance, cloud migrations, and cost optimization are mission-critical to all enterprises.”

Sege has held president, CEO, and chairman roles in both public and private companies. He has deep insights into the telecom market (ROLM Corporation), Enterprise Networking and Cyber Security (3Com Corporation), Wireless Technologies (3Com and Ubiquiti, Inc) and Industrial IOT (Echelon Corporation).

“The acute pressure on businesses to deliver faultless digital services is particularly challenging – especially in the current climate,” said Sege. “I am joining a company which couldn’t be better equipped to guide IT professionals through the challenges ahead. Today we are helping the largest global brands implement, optimize, and control their hybrid cloud infrastructure—bringing clarity to their cloud transformation. Our goal is to help many more customers through this journey in these challenging times.”

Sege replaces outgoing CEO Phillipe Vincent, who recently guided Virtana (formerly Virtual Instruments) through its expansion into hybrid infrastructure management. “I wish to thank Phillipe for his leadership over the years. Thanks to his efforts, Virtana is closer to its vision of becoming the de facto market leader in AIOps for private cloud, public cloud, and everything in between,” said Sege.

Sege’s appointment follows further strengthening of the leadership team at Virtana. CMO Scott Leatherman joined from Interana and previously SAP, and Lisa Alger was promoted to COO having previously been Virtana’s SVP of Engineering and Development.

Sege is currently on the Board of Ubiquiti, Inc (NYSE:UI) and the Advisory Board of McRock Capital Industrial IOT (IIoT) Venture Fund. He is also Chairman of Ayehu Technologies, a leading provider of IT Process Automation. He previously served on the public Boards of 3Com Corporation and Echelon Corporation and the private Boards of Ellacoya Networks and Tropos Networks. He has also been on the Boards of non-profit groups Silicon Valley Education Foundation, Silicon Valley Leadership Group and TheatreWorks Silicon Valley.

About Virtana

Virtana is the leading AIOps platform for digital transformation. Our technology and services give innovative organizations the clarity they need to take control of their infrastructure, transform their cloud operations, and deliver a superior brand performance. Virtana’s software modernizes IT, supporting its agility while guaranteeing performance, minimizing risk, and reducing cost. We guide users through a journey to see their infrastructure from a single pane of glass, act on issues that arise, and transform processes to automate for the future. Follow us for industry insight on Twitter & LinkedIn. Virtana: Take control.

