India Gaming Report 2020-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

3 hours ago

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Asia Games Country Report – India” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This country report provide a deep dive into India’s games market and gamers.

High consumer demand for games, esports, tournaments, and streaming, coupled with growing disposable income, improvements in infrastructure, and investment by multinational companies and country governments have set the stage for strong continued growth.

However, each country’s different culture, gamer preferences, and spending behaviors means there is no one size fits all approach to the region.

The report includes:

  • Market model and 5 year forecast through 2024
  • Macroeconomic data
  • Revenue
  • Revenue by genre
  • Gamers
  • ARPU
  • Top games
  • Top publishers
  • Trends
  • Market developments
  • Local market updates
  • Esports
  • Esports tournaments
  • Esports teams and sponsors
  • Regulatory overview
  • PC ownership
  • Impact of gaming on PC purchase
  • PC brand and spending
  • PC accessory brand
  • PC game spending and payment methods
  • PC gaming hours
  • Console
  • Top PC games
  • Internet cafes
  • Mobile games spending
  • Top mobile games
  • Mobile gaming behavior
  • App stores
  • Mobile payments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hr09f1

India Gaming Report 2020-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

