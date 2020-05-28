HyperX and Panda Global Release First Gaming Eyewear with Design Collaboration by Esports Team

HyperX Gaming Eyewear with Panda Global Custom Colorway Designed to Reduce Eye Strain with Blue Light Protection

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced a collaboration with competitive esports team Panda Global on a new custom colorway of HyperX Gaming Eyewear. The exclusive Panda Global design features the team’s signature logo and black/white panda styling, offering an attractive and functional colorway with superior blue light protection for those who spend hours in front of a screen while gaming or working from home.





The HyperX Gaming Eyewear Panda Global edition glasses are made with premium nylon lenses designed to reduce eye strain. The Gaming Eyewear utilizes blue light filtering technology integrated into the lenses to minimize exposure to artificial blue light while offering minimal color distortion and eliminating reflections on both the front and back of the lenses.

“Over the past few months there has been a surge of in the amount of time spent in front of a screen; whether that be working from home, gaming for increased hours, or in many instances – a combination of the two. Both HyperX and Panda Global recognized the importance of eye health for players and fans alike, so this collaboration has taken on a new weight of importance for our changing times,” said Stephanie Winkler, strategic marketing manager, HyperX. “The Panda Global team has been using the HyperX Gaming Eyewear for several years now, and have firsthand knowledge on how beneficial it is in reducing eye strain during practice, competition and general screen time.”

Building on its relationship with Eyeking, an eyewear manufacturing partner with experience producing both comfortable frames and lenses with blue light protection, the HyperX Gaming Eyewear Panda Global version offers optional prescription lenses that can be ordered when the glasses are purchased via the Rx section found on the HyperX Gaming Eyewear web page.

“We’re very excited at Panda Global about this collaboration with HyperX and Eyeking to bring the first team eyewear to market,” said Alan Bunney, MD, CEO of Panda Global “It seems to be a no-brainer that an esports team would make eyewear given how many gamers wear glasses in our industry (myself included) but making them is a much harder task than you’d think! Thanks to HyperX and Eyeking, we were able to make these a reality and we’re so excited for people to be able to use them.”

Featuring signature HyperX comfort and durability, the Gaming Eyewear uses integrated spring hinges for flexibility and multi-layered designer-quality acetate frames that retain its vibrant colors longer than painted polycarbonate frames. The lenses are made of premium crystal-clear nylon for clear vision and vivid color. The Gaming Eyewear is crafted with thin, lightweight temples designed to pair comfortably with HyperX headsets.

“It was great to collaborate with such a talented brand. The Panda Global team has experienced firsthand the protective benefits of HyperX Gaming Eyewear so they were more than enthusiastic to create a unique eyewear design that their fan base will love,” said Craig Fels, chief operating officer, Eyeking. “We look forward to launching this style in the player community.”

The HyperX Gaming Eyewear Panda Global edition is designed in collaboration with the Panda Global esports team using their green and black colorway. The product includes a special tailored Panda Global microfiber bag and a hard-shell case to protect the Gaming Eyewear during transport.

The first edition style of HyperX Gaming Eyewear was launched in 2017 and is currently available in four colorways: shiny black/red, shiny black, crystal smoke and tortoise. These glasses blend the best of style and performance with multi-layered designer-quality acetate frames and premium nylon lenses. The HyperX Gaming Eyewear frame is lightweight and durable with lenses that block out harmful HEV blue light while filtering in beneficial blue light with no visible yellow distortion.

Availability

The HyperX Gaming Eyewear Panda Global edition will be available this summer 2020 for $99.99 MSRP through Amazon and Panda Global’s online store. For more information on the HyperX Gaming Eyewear Panda Global edition availability, please visit the HyperX Gaming Eyewear page. For additional information on obtaining Premium Rx lenses for the HyperX Gaming Eyewear Panda Global edition, please visit the Rx section at hyperxgaming.com/eyewear.

HyperX – Panda Global Gaming Eyewear Specifications: Part Number HPX0001-001401 Frame: Acetate Lens: Premium Nylon Weight: 26g Dimensions: Eye Size: 54mm Bridge Size: 16mm Temple Length: 145mm

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 65 million memory modules, 10 million gaming headsets and one million keyboards worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

About Eyeking

Eyeking is a multi-generational, award-winning eyewear design firm that develops, markets and distributes private label and licensed eyewear brands globally. License partners include HyperX Gaming Eyewear, Hobie Polarized Sunglasses and Under Armour® Eyewear. For more information: www.eyeking.com

About Panda Global

Panda Global (PG) is an esports team initiated to put the player and competitive community first. PG is dedicated to the 1v1 genres, with a roster of World Champions, perennial contenders, and top influencers. PG is an innovative brand with family-friendly esports solutions for sponsors, and a pioneer in data, hardware and online events. Since its founding in 2015, PG has won over 850 tournaments and has offices in Detroit, Miami, and Oklahoma City.

