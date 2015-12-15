Hampton Products International Names Transformative Business Leader Greg Gluchowski as President and CEO

Gluchowski Brings Substantial Public, Private Experience Driving Growth to the Innovative Orange County Company Specializing in Security Hardware, Cargo Management, Lighting and Connected Home Products

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Hardware—Hampton Products International, a leading innovator in security products, has announced that 20-year industry veteran Gregory J. Gluchowski, Jr. has been named president and chief executive officer of the company. He will also be joining the Hampton board. Gluchowski is a world-class business leader who has a proven track record serving customers and driving profitable growth, most recently serving as president and CEO of The Hillman Group, Inc. H. Kim Kelley, who has served as Hampton’s president and chief executive officer since 1990, will assume the new title of executive chairman of the board of directors and will remain a full-time employee of the company.

As president and CEO of The Hillman Group from 2015 through 2019, Gluchowski grew the provider of complete hardware solutions into a $1.2B company and transformed its core business structure, executing four acquisitions and making innovation and product development a core competency. Prior to Hillman, Gluchowski served as president from 2010-2015 of the Hardware & Home Improvement Group (HHI) of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB). Under his leadership, HHI’s Kwikset®, Baldwin®, Weiser® and Stanley-National Hardware® were the top-selling brands in their categories, and Pfister® was a top-five U.S. faucet brand. Gluchowski also oversaw the development and debut of Kwikset Kevo™ Smart Locks and other smart home innovations.

“Our search for a strong and innovative leader to take Hampton Products to the next level led us to Greg, who is committed to meaningful product innovation, operational excellence, and unparalleled customer service and value,” Kelley said. “Greg is a proven leader and we are confident he can build on our strong cultural and business foundation to drive meaningful business and organizational growth.”

Kelley joined Hampton in 1990, growing it from a padlock company to manufacturing a complete line of innovative security hardware products. In 1998, the company added Brink’s® locks, expanding that brand over the next several years into the door lock, door hardware and security lighting categories. More recently, the company broadened its security products platform with the additions of Keeper®, a leading cargo management brand; Wright Products®, the nation’s leading screen and storm door hardware brand; Universal Hardware®; and Brink’s Commercial® door security hardware products. Hampton also produces an extensive collection of exclusive national brands.

Over the past seven years Hampton has invested in the research, development and engineering of smart home security products that combine emerging technology with traditional hardware, including a complete portfolio of BenjiLock By Hampton® fingerprint locks for personal, recreational and home security use. They also introduced a connected deadbolt as the first product in the Array By Hampton® brand portfolio, and have a growing line of smart, connected home products sold under the Peace By Hampton® brand.

“I’m excited to lead a company with a diverse collection of products, substantial long term relationships and an inventive mindset that can drive meaningful product innovation for our customers,” Gluchowski said. “I look forward to working with the strong leadership team and talented staff to build on the extensive foundation in place and to grow the company with meaningful new solutions to serve our customers, and their customers, throughout North America.”

Gluchowski has served as an independent director with American Outdoors Brands since 2015 and UniKey Technologies since 2019, and previously served on the board of directors of Milacron Holdings Corp and of several regional non-profits. Gluchowski holds an MBA from Indiana University and an undergraduate degree from Purdue University.

About Hampton Products

Hampton Products is a trusted leader and innovator in security hardware products and solutions that are easy to install and use. The company has sold more than 1.5 billion door locks, padlocks, door hardware and security lights since 1990 under the Brink’s, Hampton®, Keeper, Mountain Security®, Wright Products, Universal Hardware and other security brand names, and is actively developing the next generation of connected home products. Visit BuyHampton.com for more information.

Brink’s, Brink’s Commercial, Keeper, Mountain Security, Wright Products, Universal Hardware, Array By Hampton, Peace By Hampton, and BenjiLock By Hampton are registered trademarks of Hampton Products. All other product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

