GTJAI to Boost VSPN’s Innovation and Development

HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“Guotai Junan International”, the “Group” or the “GTJAI”, Stock code:1788.HK) announced that the Group will join hands with Nan Fung Group and Prospect Avenue Capital (PAC) to collaboratively boost development of China esports industry, supporting Versus Programming Network (“VSPN”) to expand its scale and influence in esports eco-system, consolidating its market leader position as well as creating standardized and professional competitive sports events.

The esports industry is one of the sectors that has been greatly encouraged and supported by the government’s policies in recent years. GTJAI actively responds to and participates in the government’s policies of upgrading the esports industry structure and promoting the cultural and entertainment industry as well as the economic development through esports events. Besides, the participation in this project enables GTJAI to provide quality products for current wealth management clients, promote the efficient integration and development of various businesses of the Group, to achieve win-win situation with clients.

Mr. Peter Chiu, Head of the Private Equity Investment, GTJAI, who is in charge of this project, said, “As a market leader in China’s esports industry, VSPN has occupied a leading position in events hosting and broadcasting business. In the future, with the continuous expansion of the global esports market, we believe that VSPN has great potential. Its keen market perspective in the esports industry along with business experience of its elite team will advance deeper levels in VSPN’s business layout which promotes the internationalization of VSPN esports events, and gradually reaches the giant global commercial sports field.”

About GTJAI (1788.HK)

Guotai Junan International (“GTJAI”, Stock Code: 1788.HK) is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company. The Company is the first Chinese securities broker listed on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange by way of initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong, the Company provides diversified integrated financial services. The core services include wealth management, corporate finance, loans and financing, asset management as well as financial products. Currently, GTJAI has been assigned “Baa2 / Prime-2” and “BBB+ / A-2” rating from Moody and Standard & Poor respectively. The controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited (Stock Code: 601211.SS; 2611.HK), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the Chinese securities industry. For more information about GTJAI, please visit http://www.gtjai.com.

About VSPN

Founded in 2016, headquartered in Shanghai, with esports and pan-entertainment content production and operation as the core, VSPN provides esports commercialization, esports TV, esports complex operation, esports trend culture IP operation, etc. services. VSPN is committed to building a global sustainable esports ecosystem and providing a new esports cultural experience and lifestyle for global esports fans. Its business covers Asia, Europe, and the Americas and focuses on the lifestyles and scenes of young esports, bringing global esports enthusiasts a full range of top-level experience from online to offline, for users, brands, industries and cities, to create a rich and multi-dimensional esports ecology and export Chinese esports standards and culture to the world. Its current investors include leading Internet companies and investors such as Tencent and Kuaishou. VSPN mainly focuses on providing esports event operation and esports commercial operation services to game developers and operators in mainland China and internationally. As a leading high-quality enterprise leader in the global esports industry, with China’s world-leading esports audience base and strong support of the government’s policies in recent years for the esports industry, the future development prospects of VSPN are broad.

