Greg Goff joins Alight Solutions as chief technology officer

Addition of new CTO will accelerate Alight’s cloud-based technology roadmap

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alight Solutions, a leader in benefits, payroll and cloud solutions, today announced that Greg Goff has joined as chief technology officer. Known for driving technology and product strategy across start-ups and large, multinational organizations, Greg will be charged with bringing technology-led, enterprise-wide value for Alight’s clients.

“Greg will play an important role moving forward Alight’s aggressive technology agenda, which includes unleashing the full power of our data to provide valuable insights that transform the way our clients think about their biggest HR, payroll, finance and business challenges,” said Stephan Scholl, CEO of Alight. “We are thrilled to have his deep expertise with large-scale data warehousing, business intelligence and enterprise architecture, coupled with customer-focused product development.”

Greg joins Alight from Uptake, a leading provider of AI and IoT software for industrial companies, where he served as chief product officer. In this role, he was responsible for all product strategy and development. Before this, Greg was the CTO for Morningstar where he transformed its technology architecture and executed a full cloud migration strategy. He also served in a number of technology and leadership roles at Nielsen and Accenture.

“Alight is at an incredible point in its journey where it is realizing the full impact its technology, data and analytics has on the way its clients make decisions,” said Greg Goff. “I look forward to partnering with Alight’s clients to bring even greater value as we redefine the employee experience through technology-led services and solutions.”

About Alight Solutions

Alight Solutions is a leading provider of integrated benefits, payroll and cloud solutions. With more than 15,000 professionals across 29 countries, Alight provides leading-edge benefits administration and ERP technology and services to more than 3,250 clients including 50% of the Fortune 500. Alight’s combination of data-driven insights and technology expertise creates unique value for clients. Alight is a seven-time member of IAOP’s Global Outsourcing 100. Learn how Alight drives better business outcomes and employee wellbeing for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

