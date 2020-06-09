Global Video Game Software Market Analysis Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Plans for the Industry – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Video Game Software Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global video game software market, accounting for 50% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global video game software market. Africa was the smallest region in the global video game software market.

The video game software market consists of sales of video game software by entities that produce video game software, including businessses that are involved in design, documentation, installation and support services, producing and distributing video games. This also includes companies that are solely involved in designing and developing or in publishing only.

The global video game software market is expected to decline from $167.2 billion in 2019 to $166.4 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of -0.5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2021 and reach $223.2 billion in 2023.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global video game software market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider video game software market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The video game software market section of the report gives context. It compares the video game software market with other segments of the software products market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, video game software indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Video Game Software Market Characteristics

4. Video Game Software Market Product Analysis

5. Video Game Software Market Supply Chain

6. Video Game Software Market Customer Information

7. Video Game Software Market Trends And Strategies

8. Video Game Software Market Size And Growth

9. Video Game Software Market Regional Analysis

10. Video Game Software Market Segmentation

11. Video Game Software Market Segments

12. Video Game Software Market Metrics

13. Asia-Pacific Video Game Software Market

14. Western Europe Video Game Software Market

15. Eastern Europe Video Game Software Market

16. North America Video Game Software Market

17. South America Video Game Software Market

18. Middle East Video Game Software Market

19. Africa Video Game Software Market

20. Video Game Software Market Competitive Landscape

21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Video Game Software Market

22. Market Background: Software Products Market

23. Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Sony

Activision Blizzard

Microsoft

EA

Nintendo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c47kdp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900