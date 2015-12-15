Geoverse and ClearBlade Partner to Deliver Turnkey Networked Solutions for Enterprises and Communities

The marriage of private cellular networks with a powerful industrial IoT and edge computing platform offers enterprises and communities an integrated solution enabling Automation, Smart Buildings and Smarter Cities

BELLEVUE, Wash. & AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–With the goal of helping businesses and communities drive economic growth and operational excellence through connectivity and intelligent automation, Geoverse today announced a partnership with ClearBlade, a leading provider of IoT and edge computing solutions. When combined with a Geoverse private network, the turnkey IoT solution can give enterprises and cities the flexibility they need to operate smarter and better while offering a clear path to 5G.

With intelligent device monitoring, asset tracking, real-time location awareness, and more, this solution can be deployed across limitless environments and use cases. These capabilities become even more impactful when integrated with a secure, high-performance network and through the interconnectivity capabilities of the Geoverse ecosystem. It can now be seamlessly extended across the global mobile network – without fear of any service boundaries or limited application reach.

Geoverse offers in-building private cellular solutions for the enterprise using innovations like Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS). These advanced networks leverage the ability of both shared and licensed LTE spectrum to deliver to the enterprise a high-performance and scalable connectivity solution, tailored to their physical environment and user community, guaranteeing a high-quality, consistent experience. Geoverse offers enterprises a single scalable network that supports multiple use cases. These range from connecting large numbers of smartphone users and devices to ensuring intelligent sensors and autonomous vehicles in a state-of-the-art logistics facility remain operational 24×7 so that order fulfillment continues without disruption.

“Geoverse partners with market leaders like ClearBlade to offer compelling solutions that solve problems and bring new opportunities to our customers,” said Rod Nelson, Geoverse CEO. “We look to make things easy, and by integrating a highly flexible and scalable platform with our private networks, it proves to be a natural and powerful combination that can help industries transform their operations – to the benefit of their employees, customers and, ultimately, the bottom line.”

“With the growing number of connected devices and the increasing ability to intelligently automate so many functions, we continue to see even more opportunities to improve operations with a networked platform approach. Together with Geoverse we can deliver production-ready solutions that scale,” said Aaron Allsbrook, CTO of ClearBlade. “Our whole goal in creating this solution with Geoverse is to provide a one-stop-shop for enterprises looking to quickly deploy a proven approach that replaces a limited piece-meal solution.”

The integrated Geoverse-ClearBlade solution is commercially available today. Contact your local representative to learn more about what this solution can do for you and your business or community.

About ClearBlade

ClearBlade is the industry-leading Edge Computing software company that enables enterprises to rapidly engineer and run secure, real-time, scalable IoT applications. ClearBlade provides out of the box bundled solutions for Asset Monitoring. Asset Monitoring, a no-coding required application, offers both edge native processing and enhanced Edge AI for rapidly evolving IoT challenges. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, ClearBlade provides a consistent platform across the edge, cloud, and on-premise environments. For more information, please visit https://www.clearblade.com.

About Geoverse

Geoverse is a mobile operator that provides comprehensive in-building cellular solutions to enable users and devices to roam across public carrier networks seamlessly and securely. The company’s private 5G/LTE wireless network offering—using innovations like citizens broadband radio service (CBRS)—interconnects with major mobile operators, delivering a secure, robust, and flexible network for private applications and high-performance coverage for tenants and visitors. Geoverse, the largest Neutral Host operator across the US, is a subsidiary of ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI), a company with more than 30 years of experience building and operating connectivity solutions for enterprise verticals, carriers, and consumers. www.geoverse.io

