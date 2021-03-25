GAN Schedules 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call for March 25, 2021

5 hours ago

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money internet gaming and online sports betting industries, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2020, in its first form 10-K release converting from a foreign private issuer to a U.S. domestic filer, after market close on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 4:30 PM EST that same day.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time:

Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 4:30 PM EST

Webcast:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/ganlimited20210325/en

U.S. Toll-Free Dial In:

(877) 407-0989

International Dial In:

(201) 389-0921

To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the “Results and Presentations” page of the Company’s website (http://gan.com/investors/results-and-presentations) after issuance of the earnings release.

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

GAN
Jack Wielebinski

Head of Investor Relations

(214) 799-4660

jwielebinski@GAN.com

Alpha IR Group
Ryan Coleman or Chris Hodges

(312) 445-2870

GAN@alpha-ir.com

