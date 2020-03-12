Gamification Market 2020-2024 | The Adoption of Gamification in E-learning to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GamificationMarketShare–Technavio has been monitoring the gamification market and it is poised to grow by USD 17.76 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest free sample report of 2020-2024





The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The adoption of gamification in e-learning has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Gamification Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Gamification Market is segmented as below:

Application

Consumer-driven Application

Enterprise-driven Application

End-User

Healthcare

Entertainment

Education

Retail

Consumer Goods

Media

Others

Need

User Engagement

Brand Loyalty

Brand Awareness

Training

Motivation

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Gamification Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gamification market report covers the following areas:

Gamification Market Size

Gamification Market Trends

Gamification Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies integration of advanced technologies in gamification solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the gamification market growth during the next few years.

Gamification Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the gamification market, including some of the vendors such as Ambition, BI WORLDWIDE, Hoopla Software Inc., Microsoft Corp. and SAP SE. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gamification market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Gamification Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist gamification market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gamification market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gamification market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gamification market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Consumer-driven application – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Enterprise-driven application – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Entertainment – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Education – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Consumer goods – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Media – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY NEED

Market segmentation by need

Comparison by need

User engagement – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Brand loyalty – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Brand awareness – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Training – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Motivation – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by need

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Rise in mergers and acquisitions

Integration of advanced technologies in gamification solutions

Increasing use of AR and VR in educational gamification solutions

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Ambition

BI WORLDWIDE

Hoopla Software Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

SAP SE

PART 16: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

